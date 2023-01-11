Hot 100 First-Timers: Hotel Ugly Checks In With ‘Shut Up My Moms Calling’

Houston-based duo Hotel Ugly scores its first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Jan. 14), as the act’s breakthrough hit “Shut Up My Moms Calling” debuts at No. 96.

The duo comprises brothers Chris and Mike Fiscella.

The song, which the pair released independently, debuts on the strength of 5.7 million official U.S. streams (up 11%) in the Dec. 30-Jan. 5 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also re-enters the Hot R&B Songs chart at No. 23 (after reaching No. 11 in November) and rises 44-40 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (after climbing to No. 39 in December).

“Shut Up My Moms Calling” is also scoring success around the world, as it jumps 167-93 on the Billboard Global 200 and re-enters the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 136, with both placements marking new peaks. The track drew 14.9 million streams worldwide in the tracking week, a boost of 8%.

TikTok has been a big factor in the song’s growing popularity, as the cut has been used in more than 66,000 videos on the platform to date. (TikTok does not presently contribute directly to Billboard‘s charts.)

Hotel Ugly is a newcomer to Billboard’s listings, as the song marks the duo’s first chart appearance.

The act currently reaches the top 20 of the Emerging Artists chart for the first time, jumping 27-19 in its 14th week on the survey.

The song is slated to appear on the group’s upcoming LP, due later this year.