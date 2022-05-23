Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen Debut in Top 10

Jack Harlow‘s “First Class” holds the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a third total week, five weeks after it flew in at No. 1.

The track paces a top 10 that features five debuts, led by Kendrick Lamar, who launches four songs in the region – all from his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,500 equivalent album units, the top weekly sum for a set in 2022.

Plus, Morgan Wallen‘s “You Proof” opens at No. 6 on the Hot 100, marking his fourth top 10 and tying his best career rank.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated May 28, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 24).

“First Class,” released on Generation Now/Atlantic Records, drew 60.3 million radio airplay audience impressions – up 23%, as it wins the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award for a fifth consecutive week – and 25.2 million streams (down 19%) and sold 8,600 downloads (up 8%) in the May 13-19 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track jumps 8-3 for a new high on Radio Songs and 7-4 on Digital Song Sales, after a week on top, and drops 2-6 on Streaming Songs, following three weeks at No. 1.

“First Class” concurrently claims a fifth week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” keeps at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after three weeks at No. 1, with 70.1 million in airplay audience (up 6%) – as it rules Radio Songs for a second week – 22.5 million streams (down 3%) and 7,900 sold (up 5%). The track tops the Pop Airplay chart for a second week and ascends to No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay, where it’s Styles’ second leader, following “Watermelon Sugar” for a week in October 2020.

Kendrick Lamar debuts four songs in the Hot 100’s top 10, led by “N95” at No. 3, as it opens with 37.2 million streams, 942,000 airplay audience impressions and 2,300 sold. The track starts as his third No. 1 on Streaming Songs, following “Humble.” (for four weeks, beginning in April 2017) and his featured turn on Lil Wayne’s “Mona Lisa” (one, October 2018).

Lamar’s other top 10 premieres on the latest Hot 100, also from his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers: “Die Hard,” with Blxst and Amanda Reifer, at No. 5 (driven primarily by 27 million streams, as well as 2.4 million in airplay audience); “Silent Hill,” with Kodak Black, at No. 7 (26.5 million streams; 1.8 million in radio reach); and “United in Grief,” at No. 8 (25 million streams).

“Die Hard” concurrently begins atop the Hot R&B Songs chart, becoming Lamar’s first leader on the list.

Lamar ups his Hot 100 top 10 total to 12. Blxst and Reifer each appear in the chart’s top tier for the first time and Kodak Black adds his fourth top 10.

Meanwhile, Lamar logs the eighth week in which an act has posted four or more concurrent top 10 Hot 100 debuts – and the third in a row, a week after Bad Bunny bowed with four and two weeks after Future arrived with a quartet. Before that, Drake bounded in with a record nine top 10 chart entrances (Sept. 18, 2021), after J. Cole (May 29, 2021), Juice WRLD (July 25, 2020), Lil Wayne (Oct. 13, 2018) and Drake (July 14, 2018) each debuted four tracks in the top 10 simultaneously.

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, descends 3-4 on the Hot 100, two weeks after it debuted at No. 1.

Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” roars in at No. 6 on the Hot 100. The song, released May 13 – Wallen’s birthday, after he had teased it on TikTok May 1 – debuts at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales (23,100 sold), where it’s his fourth top 10, all achieved this year, and No. 8 on Streaming Songs (22.4 million).

Wallen notches his fourth Hot 100 top 10, all of which have debuted in the bracket, and ties “7 Summers,” which bowed and peaked at No. 6 in August 2020, for his highest placement. He returned to the top 10 with “Wasted on You,” which started at its No. 9 best in January 2021, and “Don’t Think Jesus,” which began at its No. 7 peak on the April 30, 2022, chart.

“You Proof” also debuts as Wallen’s fifth No. 1 – and his record-extending fourth to open at the summit – on the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart. It follows “Whiskey Glasses,” which rose to No. 1 for two weeks in May 2019; “7 Summers,” which ruled in its debut week in August 2020; “Wasted on You,” which led in its first frame in January 2021; and “Don’t Think Jesus” last month.

Notably, “You Proof” is the sixth track to debut at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs and in the Hot 100’s top 10 simultaneously; all of have done so since August 2020 (after Hot Country Songs adopted the Hot 100’s methodology in October 2012). Of the six songs, four are by Wallen.

Songs to Debut at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs & In the Hot 100’s Top 10 Simultaneously:

“7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen, No. 6 Hot 100 debut, Aug. 29, 2020

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs, No. 2, Nov. 7, 2020

“Wasted on You,” Wallen, No. 9, Jan. 23, 2021

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift, No. 1, Nov. 27, 2021

“Don’t Think Jesus,” Wallen, No. 7, April 30, 2022

“You Proof,” Wallen, No. 6, May 28, 2022

Wallen’s “You Proof,” “Jesus” and “Thought You Should Know” – which debuted at its No. 12 high on last week’s May 21-dated Hot 100 and No. 1 on Hot Country Songs – along with Lil Durk’s “Broadway Girls,” featuring Wallen, which entered at its No. 14 Hot 100 peak and No. 1 on Digital Song Sales in January, mark Wallen’s first music released since he was caught on video using a racial slur in February 2021. None are yet confirmed to be on a Wallen album; he last released Dangerous: The Double Album (in January 2021), which ranks at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and spends a record-extending 59th week at No. 1 on Top Country Albums (up 5% to 55,000 units, helped by his May 15 performance of the set’s “Wasted on You,” as well as “Jesus,” on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards).

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” holds at its No. 9 high and Latto’s “Big Energy” retreats 8-10, after hitting No. 3.

Meanwhile, after a slow start for new music this year – as only two of the 26 songs to appear in the Hot 100’s top 10 between January and the April 9 chart were released in 2022 – a robust 17 top 10s released this year have reached the region in the seven weeks since, by Styles, Harlow, Wallen, Future, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Lamar.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.