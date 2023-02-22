Hot 100 First-Timers: Superstar Pride Makes a Splash With ‘Painting Pictures’

Superstar Pride notches his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 25), as his breakthrough track “Painting Pictures” opens at No. 99.

The song, which the rapper released independently in October, debuts almost entirely on the strength of its streaming sum: 4.4 million official U.S. streams in the Feb. 10-16 tracking week, according to Luminate. The track concurrently enters at No. 16 on Hot Rap Songs and No. 38 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

“G2G “Painting Pictures” just hit the Hot 100, Big Shout out to @billboard,” the rising artist wrote, celebrating his first ever chart achievement on Instagram with a screenshot of the song’s position on the all genre chart. “Grateful to be in the #99 spot.”

TikTok has been a factor in the song’s growing profile, as the track has been used in over 38,000 clips on the platform to date. (TikTok does not contribute to Billboard’s charts.)

Superstar Pride (real name: Cadarrius Pride) is brand new to Billboard’s charts, and to the music world at large, having never appeared on a ranking before this week. He has released seven additional songs on Spotify, including his EP 5LBS OF PRESSURE (which includes “Painting Pictures”).

He concurrently debuts at No. 23 on the Emerging Artists chart.