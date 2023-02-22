×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Hot 100 First-Timers: Superstar Pride Makes a Splash With ‘Painting Pictures’

The song debuts at No. 99.

Superstar Pride
Superstar Pride Nagina (Nae) Lane

Superstar Pride notches his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 25), as his breakthrough track “Painting Pictures” opens at No. 99.

The song, which the rapper released independently in October, debuts almost entirely on the strength of its streaming sum: 4.4 million official U.S. streams in the Feb. 10-16 tracking week, according to Luminate. The track concurrently enters at No. 16 on Hot Rap Songs and No. 38 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Related

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Tops Hot 100 for Fifth Week, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice Surge to Top 10

Explore

Explore

Billboard

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“G2G “Painting Pictures” just hit the Hot 100, Big Shout out to @billboard,” the rising artist wrote, celebrating his first ever chart achievement on Instagram with a screenshot of the song’s position on the all genre chart. “Grateful to be in the #99 spot.”

TikTok has been a factor in the song’s growing profile, as the track has been used in over 38,000 clips on the platform to date. (TikTok does not contribute to Billboard’s charts.)

Superstar Pride (real name: Cadarrius Pride) is brand new to Billboard’s charts, and to the music world at large, having never appeared on a ranking before this week. He has released seven additional songs on Spotify, including his EP 5LBS OF PRESSURE (which includes “Painting Pictures”).

He concurrently debuts at No. 23 on the Emerging Artists chart.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad