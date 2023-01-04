Hot 100 First-Timers: Fuerza Regida Debuts With Grupo Frontera Collab ‘Bebe Dame’

San Bernardino, Calif.-based regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida scores its first career entry on the Billboard Hot 100, as the group’s new collaboration with Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame,” debuts at No. 91 (on the chart dated Jan. 7).

The song, released via Street Mob/Rancho Humilde/BorderKid/Sony Music Latin, arrives with 7.1 million U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads sold Dec. 23-29, according to Luminate. It also vaults 19-5 in its second week on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart.

TikTok has also aided in the song’s buzz, as a portion of the track’s audio has been used in over 74,000 clips on the platform to date. (TikTok views do not directly contribute to Billboard‘s charts.)

Fuerza Regida has made regular appearances on Billboard’s Latin charts over the past five years. The group has tallied 14 entries on Hot Latin Songs, dating to its first, “Radicamos En South Central,” in 2018 (No. 24 peak). “Bebe Dame” is the group’s first top 10 on the tally.

In a 2020 interview with Billboard, lead singer Jesus Ortiz Paz credited “Radicamos En South Central” as the track that opened doors for the act: “Thanks to that song, Ramon Ruiz from Legado 7 discovered us and we got signed to two labels: his Lumbre Music and Rancho Humilde.”

The group has also logged seven entries on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart, four of which have reached the top 10: “Radicamos En South Central” (No. 10, 2018); “Sigo Chambeando” (No. 5, 2019); “Descansando” (No. 9, February 2022); and “Se Acabo,” with Lenin Ramírez and Banda Renovacion (No. 6, November 2022).

Meanwhile, Fuerza Regida has charted five titles on the Top Latin Albums chart: Del Barrio Hasta Aqui (No. 8, 2019); Pisteando Con La Regida (No. 26, 2019); Adicto (No. 4, 2020); Otro Pedo, Otro Mundo (No. 45, 2020); and Del Barrio Hasta Aqui, Vol. 2 (No. 14, June 2022). Del Barrio Hasta Aqui also spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart.

In August, the group signed with Sony Music Latin through a partnership with Rancho Humilde Records. Said Sony Music Latin U.S. president Alex Gallardo, “Fuerza Regida represents a new generation of Mexican music. Adding them to our roster of artists only continues our mission to push the future of music forward.”

Fuerza Regida comprises Jose Ortiz Paz (a.k.a. JOP; lead singer), Jose Garcia (tuba), Samuel Jaimez (requinto), Moises Lopez (tololoche) and Khrystian Ramos (guitar). The group, whose name translates in English to the words “strength” and “govern,” formed in East L.A. in 2015, originally as a cover band.