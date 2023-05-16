Hot 100 First-Timers: DJ Luian & Mambo Kingz Score First Entry With Anuel AA Collab

DJ Luian and Mambo Kingz make their first appearances as billed recording artists on the Billboard Hot 100, as their new collaboration with Anuel AA, “Mejor Que Yo,” debuts at No. 83 on the chart dated May 20.

The song, released May 4 via Hear This Music/GLAD Empire/Real Hasta La Muerte, enters with 7.6 million official streams in the United States May 5-11, according to Luminate. It also starts at No. 17 on Hot Latin Songs (which uses the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100).

The track additionally debuts at No. 72 on the Billboard Global 200 – with 26.2 million streams worldwide – and No. 92 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. ranking.

DJ Luian (real name: Luian Malave Nieves) and Mambo Kingz (brothers Edgar and Xavier Semper) are frequent collaborators, as well as seasoned hitmakers on Billboard’s charts as both billed recording artists and producers.

While “Mejor Que Yo” becomes the acts’ first Hot 100 entry as recording artists, they’ve teamed up to produce three prior hits on the chart: Bad Bunny’s “MIA,” featuring Drake (No. 5 peak in 2018); Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA’s “Baila Baila Baila” (No. 69, 2019); and Ozuna’s “Amor Genuino” (No. 92, 2019). Mambo Kingz also produced RKM and Ken-Y’s “Down,” which peaked at No. 90 in 2006.

Both “Down” and “MIA” also hit No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs.

As a billed artist, DJ Luian has tallied 11 career entries on Hot Latin Songs, 10 which are collabs with Mambo Kingz. One has reached the top 10: “Sensualidad,” billed as by DJ Luian & Mambo Kingz Presentan: Bad Bunny, J Balvin & Prince Royce, hit No. 8 in 2017.

DJ Luian has additionally sent one album onto Billboard’s charts: Los Favoritos, with Arcangel, reached No. 2 on Top Latin Albums and No. 11 on Top Rap Albums in 2016.

“Mejor Que Yo” isn’t the first collaboration among Anuel AA, DJ Luian and Mambo Kingz. Earlier this year, they combined on “Mas Rica Que Ayer,” which reached No. 16 on Hot Latin Songs and No. 24 on Latin Airplay. Previously, all three were also billed on the tracks “Tú No Amas” (along with Arcangel and Karol G); “Verte Ir” (with Darell, Nicky Jam and Brytiago); and “Bubalu” (with Becky G and Prince Royce).

Luian and Mambo Kingz co-founded Hear This Music, an independent record label distributed by Sony Music Latin, in 2015.