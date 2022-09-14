Hot 100 First-Timers: D4vd Debuts With Viral Hit ‘Romantic Homicide’

Singer-songwriter dv4d scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 17) with his breakthrough single, “Romantic Homicide.”

The genre-bending song, released in July via Darkroom/Interscope Records, debuts at No. 77 with 6.8 million U.S. streams (up 20%) in the Sept. 2-8 tracking week, according to Luminate. It received a boost from the Sept. 7 premiere of its official video.

“Romantic Homicide” initially drew buzz thanks to TikTok, where the song has been used in more than 245,000 clips. d4vd teased the audio on the platform ahead of the song’s official release.

The 17-year-old Houston native (real name: David Burke) is not just a newcomer to Billboard‘s charts, but to the music scene entirely. He arrived with his initial release, “Turnt Up,” in December and “Romantic Homicide” is now his first charting hit. Beyond the Hot 100, the “Romantic Homicide” lifts 7-6 on Hot Alternative Songs, 9-8 on Hot Rock Songs and 11-9 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. d4vd also jumps 27-18 on the Emerging Artists chart.

“Romantic Homicide” is slated to appear on d4vd’s forthcoming debut studio album, for which a release date hasn’t yet been announced.