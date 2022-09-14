×
Skip to main content

Hot 100 First-Timers: D4vd Debuts With Viral Hit ‘Romantic Homicide’

The song enters at No. 77.

d4vd Romantic Homicide
d4vd, "Romantic Homicide" Courtesy Photo

Singer-songwriter dv4d scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 17) with his breakthrough single, “Romantic Homicide.”

The genre-bending song, released in July via Darkroom/Interscope Records, debuts at No. 77 with 6.8 million U.S. streams (up 20%) in the Sept. 2-8 tracking week, according to Luminate. It received a boost from the Sept. 7 premiere of its official video.

“Romantic Homicide” initially drew buzz thanks to TikTok, where the song has been used in more than 245,000 clips. d4vd teased the audio on the platform ahead of the song’s official release.

The 17-year-old Houston native (real name: David Burke) is not just a newcomer to Billboard‘s charts, but to the music scene entirely. He arrived with his initial release, “Turnt Up,” in December and “Romantic Homicide” is now his first charting hit. Beyond the Hot 100, the “Romantic Homicide” lifts 7-6 on Hot Alternative Songs, 9-8 on Hot Rock Songs and 11-9 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. d4vd also jumps 27-18 on the Emerging Artists chart.

Related

Ado

Ado's 'New Genesis' Logs Fourth Week at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

“Romantic Homicide” is slated to appear on d4vd’s forthcoming debut studio album, for which a release date hasn’t yet been announced.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad