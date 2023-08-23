×
Hot 100 First-Timers: Cris MJ Debuts on Karol G & Ryan Castro Collab ‘Una Noche En Medellin’ Remix

The song starts at No. 68.

Cris MJ "Una Noche En Medellín"
Cris MJ "Una Noche En Medellín" Courtesy Photo

Chilean singer/rapper Cris MJ is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting hitmaker, as his new collaboration with Karol G and Ryan Castro, “Una Noche En Medellín (Remix),” debuts on the Aug. 26-dated chart at No. 68.

The song, released Aug. 11 on Karol G’s new collection Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), on Bichota/Interscope records, begins with 6.9 million official U.S. streams through Aug. 17, according to Luminate. It also starts at No. 12 on Hot Latin Songs, No. 68 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 101 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

The song is a remix of Cris MJ’s original “Una Noche en Medellín,” released in January 2022. That version reached No. 24 on Hot Latin Songs in May 2022, as well as No. 16 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 29 on the Global 200. It marked Cris MJ’s first Billboard chart appearance upon its debut.

Since then, Cris MJ has charted two other songs on Billboard’s global rankings: “Me Arrepenti,” with AKR:20 and Pailita, reached No. 63 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 138 on the Global 200, and “Marisola,” featuring Standly, climbed to Nos. 38 and 70, respectively.

Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) debuts at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart and No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 with 67,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week. It earns Karol G her third No. 1 on Top Latin Albums, following KG0516 in 2021 and Mañana Será Bonito this March.

Cris MJ (full name: Cristopher Andrés Álvarez García), from La Serena, Chile, has released one solo studio album so far: Welcome to My World in 2022.

