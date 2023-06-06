Hot 100 First-Timers: Chief Wuk Scores First Entry Thanks to Lil Durk Collab ‘Big Dawg’

Chief Wuk notches his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thanks to his featured appearance on Lil Durk’s “Big Dawg.”

The song, released May 26 on Lil Durk’s new LP Almost Healed (on Alamo Records), debuts at No. 67 on the survey dated June 10 with 7.4 million official streams in the United States in the May 26 – June 1 tracking week, according to Luminate.

“Big Dawg” isn’t just Chief Wuk’s first entry on the Hot 100, but his first charted title on any of Billboard’s charts. It also debuts at No. 15 on Hot Rap Songs and No. 22 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs this week.

Chief Wuk (real name: Vontrell Voker), from Chicago, is a long-time collaborator of Lil Durk’s. The pair teamed on the track “Turkey Season,” on Durk’s 2021 compilation album Only the Family – Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros, plus the album’s “I Ain’t Lying,” with EST Gee. In 2022, Chief Wuk recorded a track on the follow-up set, Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros 2: “Thug Life,” with doodie lo and featuring Icewear Vezzo.

But Chief Wuk isn’t the only artist on “Big Dawg” having a huge week — Lil Durk saw 15 of the 21 tracks off Almost Healed land on the Hot 100 this week, while the album hit No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Both albums are credited to Only the Family (OTF), Lil Durk’s Chicago-based drill rap collective and label. In addition to Durk and Chief Wuk, the group includes Icewear Vezzo, Booka600, Lil Zay Osama and, formerly, the late King Von.