Hot 100 First-Timers: Carin Leon Arrives With Grupo Frontera Collab ‘Que Vuelvas’

Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 (chart dated Jan. 7), as his collab with Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas,” opens at No. 83.

The song, released Dec. 9 via BorderKid/Sony Music Latin, debuts with 7.9 million official streams (up 10%), 5.4 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 53%) and 1,000 downloads sold (up 2%) in the U.S. Dec. 23-29, according to Luminate. It also rises 5-4 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, 16-8 on Regional Mexican Airplay and 34-20 on Latin Airplay.

TikTok has been a factor in the song’s growing popularity, as a portion of the track has been used in over 149,000 clips on the platform to date. León boasts over 2.4 million TikTok followers. (TikTok views do not directly contribute to Billboard‘s charts.)

León first appeared on a Billboard chart on July 27, 2019, when “Me La Avente” debuted at No. 49 on Hot Latin Songs. It peaked at No. 16 six months later and reached No. 6 on Regional Mexican Airplay and No. 19 on Latin Airplay.

Since then, he’s charted eight additional tracks on Hot Latin Songs. “Que Vuelvas” marks his second top 10, after “El Toxico,” with Grupo Firme (No. 9 in 2021).

León has also scored nine entries on Regional Mexican Airplay, all of which have reached the top 10. Two songs, “El Toxico” and 2022’s “Ojos Cerrados,” with Banda MS, climbed to No. 1.

As for Grupo Frontera, the group charted on the Hot 100 once before this week, as its debut entry “No Se Va” hit No. 57 in October. The act’s latest single “Bebe Dame,” with Fuerza Regida, also debuts on the latest Hot 100 at No. 91.