Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Tops Holiday 100, As Chart Returns for the Season

The Holiday 100 returns to Billboard‘s charts menu, ranking the top seasonal songs of all eras via the same formula used for the Billboard Hot 100, blending streaming, airplay and sales data.

The more the merrier: Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” rules the Holiday 100 for a 46th week of the chart’s 51 total weeks since the list launched in 2011; it has topped the tally for 31 consecutive weeks, dating to the start of the 2015-16 holiday season.

The only other Holiday 100 No. 1s to date are Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe,” for a week in the 2011-12 holiday season; Pentatonix’s “Little Drummer Boy” (one, 2013-14) and “Mary, Did You Know?” (two, 2014-15); and Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (one, 2014-15).

Carey’s 1994 carol crowns all three Holiday 100 component charts (with all surveys dated Dec. 4): Holiday Streaming Songs (17.5 million U.S. streams, up 57%, in the Nov. 19-25 tracking week, according to MRC Data), Holiday Airplay (15.2 million audience impressions, up 87%) and Holiday Digital Song Sales (3,800 sold, up 42%).

As announced Nov. 18, the song also boasts top honors on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs chart.

Rounding out the Holiday 100’s top five is a quartet of classics released in the 1950s-60s: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (No. 2), Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (No. 3), Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (No. 4) and Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (No. 5).

Meanwhile, three songs newly released this holiday season debut on the Holiday 100: Dan + Shay’s “Pick Out a Christmas Tree” (No. 48, led by 4.5 million streams, up 105%); Kelly Clarkson’s “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” (No. 64; 2.9 million, up 31%); and Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)” (No. 73; 2.5 million, following its Nov. 22 release). Dan + Shay and Swift’s songs are Amazon Music exclusives, while Clarkson’s is from her LP When Christmas Comes Around…, which jingled in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Holiday Albums chart dated Oct. 30.

The entire latest Holiday 100, along with all seasonal and other charts, will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 30).