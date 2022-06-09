Hinatazaka46 Hits No. 1, Official HIGE DANdism Returns to No. 2 on Japan Hot 100

Hinatazaka46’s “Bokunanka” soars 31-1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, on the tally released June 8.

The girl group’s seventh single sold 478,142 copies to rule physical sales and look-ups, while also coming in at No. 8 for downloads, No. 42 for streaming, No. 7 for Twitter mentions, and No. 50 for radio airplay. “Bokunanka” sold 40,000 more copies in its first week than its predecessor, which launched with 432,829 copies, suggesting that the group is steadily expanding its fanbase.

YOASOBI’s second offering from its collaborative project with four Naoki Prize-winning Japanese authors debuts at No. 8 on this week’s chart. The single called “Sukida” was inspired by the story by Eto Mori entitled “Hikari no tane” (“Seed of Light”). The track comes in at No. 3 for downloads and radio, No. 39 for streaming and No. 58 for Twitter. The first song in this collaborative series, inspired by the story by Rio Shimamoto, launched at No. 11 on the Japan Hot 100, so it appears the new project is becoming better known to listeners.

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Mixed Nuts” returns to No. 2 for the fourth time on the Japan Hot 100 this week. Though the figures dropped slightly from 9,911,154 to 9,798,836 weekly streams, the Spy x Family opener holds at No. 1 for the metric for the seventh consecutive week. At No. 3 is Kenshi Yonezu’s Shin Ultraman theme “M87,” which scores its third week at No. 1 for downloads.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from May 30 to June 5, here.