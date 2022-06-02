Hey! Say! JUMP’s ‘a r e a’ Debuts at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Hey! Say! JUMP’s “a r e a” blasts into No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, ruling physical sales with 232,265 copies sold in its first week.

On the chart unveiled June 1, the title track off the eight-member boy band’s first triple-A CD single hit No. 1 for sales and look-ups, debuting at the top of the song chart fueled by these two physical metrics of the chart’s measurement. The song is at No. 16 for Twitter, but didn’t enter the top 100 for radio airplay. The Johnny’s group’s previous single, “Sing-along,” launched with 200,355 copies, so sales have increased by about 30,000 copies this time around.

Kenshi Yonezu’s “M87” slips 1-2 on this week’s Japan Hot 100, but continues to show strength in downloads with 19,726 units (No. 2), riding high on the popularity of the movie it’s featured in, Shinji Higuchi and Hideaki Anno’s Shin Ultraman. Sales are understandably down from the first week, but the track is at No. 5 for streaming (6,180,534 weekly streams), No. 2 for video views, and No. 3 for radio.

SEKAI NO OWARI’s “Habit” rises a notch to No. 5 this week, breaking its own record in the digital realm by hitting No. 1 for video and No. 3 for streaming. The steady increase in overall points shows that the TikTok favorite is attracting new listeners outside the four-member band’s — known as End of the World outside of Japan — core fanbase, and if this momentum can be maintained until the CD version drops on June 22, the track has a chance to climb farther up the tally.

“Jidai okure no Rock’n’Roll Band” is a charity song by five prominent Japanese artists: Keisuke Kuwata, Motoharu Sano, Masanori Sera, Char, and Goro Noguchi. These 66-year-old veteran musicians got together a la the Traveling Wilburys and wrote the song together based on a demo by Kuwata.

The heartfelt number with a title that means “the outdated rock ’n’ roll band” bowed at No. 9 on the Japan Hot 100 after launching at No. 1 for downloads with 20,473 units. It also topped radio, and still has room for growth in other metrics such as video (No. 33) and Twitter mentions (No. 54). A portion of the proceeds from this song will be donated to Save the Children to protect the future and lives of kids around the world facing depression and challenges due to COVID-19, natural disasters,A charity song by five prominent 66-year-old rockers bows at No. 9. and war.

