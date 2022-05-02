Harry Styles Enters Week Four Atop U.K. Chart With ‘As It Was’

There’s no stopping Harry Styles from claiming the U.K. chart crown with “As It Was” (Columbia), which completes a full month in charge.

As it rides to a fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, “As It Was” accumulates a market-leading 7.2 million streams, the OCC reports.

It’s the first track from Styles’ forthcoming third studio album, Harry’s House, due out May 20, which he’ll support with his Love On Tour dates, kicking off June 11 in Glasgow, Scotland.

With Styles staying put at the summit, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” (Atlantic) remains at No. 2 on the chart dated April 29, 2022, while Cat Burns’ viral hit “Go” (RCA/Since 93) is on the rise, lifting 5-3, for a new peak.

Meanwhile Potter Payper’s “Gangsteritus” (0207) is the big climber of the current cycle, soaring 28 places to No. 12. It’s the first ever Top 20 hit for both Potter and for its featured artist Tiggs Da Author, according to the OCC.

Further down the list, Ed Sheeran scores a mindboggling 54th U.K. Top 40 entry today with “2 Step” (Asylum), following the release of a fresh cut featuring Lil Baby. The remix of Sheeran’s equals track is the week’s top debut, arriving at No. 13.

Sydney-raised singer and rapper The Kid Laroi has his fourth Top 40 appearance with “Thousand Miles” (Columbia), new at No. 21, while indie pop newcomer Leah Kate makes her first with “10 Things I Hate About You” (Leah Kate), lifting 42-30.