Harry Styles Eyes U.K. Singles Chart Trifecta

Harry Styles performing at UBS Arena in Belmont, New York, on May 20, 2022.

Harry Styles is all set to claim a rare trifecta on the U.K. singles chart, powered by the release of his third studio album, Harry’s House.

Based on sales and streaming data from the early part of the chart week, Styles’ “As It Was” is heading for an eighth week at No. 1, followed by album tracks “Late Night Talking” and “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” respectively.

“As It Was” leads the First Look chart, and, if it holds its momentum, it’ll own the longest streak at the summit this year, eclipsing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s animated family film Encanto.

Only three acts have locked up the Top 3 positions on the chart, according to the OCC. Justin Bieber was the first, back in January 2016, and Ed Sheeran was the second and last, achieving the feat in March 2017.

Also making a impression on the chart blast is “IFTK” by Tion Wayne and La Roux, which soars 16-9. If it holds firm, it’ll give Wayne his sixth Top 10, and La Roux a second. “IFTK” samples La Roux’s 2009 single “In for the Kill,” which peaked at No. 2.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday.