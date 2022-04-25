Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Cruising to Another U.K. Chart Crown

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.

It’ll take something special to stop Harry Styles from retaining the U.K. chart title with “As It Was” (via Columbia).

Styles’ latest hit, the first single lifted from his forthcoming third studio album, Harry’s House, leads the midweek chart. If it holds firm when the positions are confirmed later this week, it’ll give the English pop star a fourth consecutive week in charge of the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

Meanwhile, Cat Burns’ “Go” (RCA/Since 93) looks set for a new peak, climbing 5-3 on the Official Chart Update, while London rapper Potter Payper could bag his first U.K. Top 10 as “Gangsteritus” (0207) with Tiggs Da Author looks set to fly 40-10.

A special 7” vinyl release of “The Lakes” tied into Record Store Day 2022 could give Taylor Swift another U.K. chart appearance. “The Lakes” (EMI) is set to arrive for the first time at No. 25. Swift already has 40 Top 40 appearances on the weekly U.K. singles survey.

Ed Sheeran could double up with “2step” (Asylum), thanks to a remix featuring Lil Baby. “2step” is poised to debut at No. 15, for the week’s top new release.

Finally, Australian singer and rapper The Kid Laroi could score a fourth Top 40 appearance with “Thousand Miles” (Columbia), his first post-F*ck Love release. It opens at No. 19 on the chart blast.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented late Friday.