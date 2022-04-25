Harry Styles Extends U.K. Chart Streak With ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles makes it three weeks in a row atop the U.K. chart with “As It Was” (via Columbia).

The British pop singer’s comeback track continues to punch hard on streaming platforms, generating more than 7.3 million plays during the most recent chart cycle, no doubt helped by his headline performance at Coachella, the OCC reports.

“As It Was” is the first track lifted from Styles’ forthcoming third studio album, Harry’s House, due out May 20, and it’s by some distance his longest-reigning single in his homeland. Styles’ other No. 1, “Sign of The Times,” logged a single week at the top in 2017.

With Styles retaining the crown, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” (Atlantic) is held at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart for a second week, while Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” (Asylum/Columbia) improves 9-8, for a new peak position.

The highest new entry this week (for the chart week starting April 22, 2022) belongs to Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith, whose “Flowers” (Island) blooms at No. 18, for her second appearance on the tally.

Further down the list, Lizzo makes her mark at No. 60 with “About Damn Time” (Atlantic), the U.S. artist’s sixth appearance in the U.K. Top 75.