Harry Styles Completes U.K. Chart Double

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 18, 2020 in London.

It’s official: Harry Styles is the king of the U.K.’s charts.

The former One Direction star cleans up as Harry’s House (via Columbia) blasts to No. 1 on the national albums chart, and three songs from it dominate the Official Singles Chart.

Harry’s House is 2022’s fastest-selling record to date, the OCC reports, as it tallies over 113,000 chart sales in its first week. That figure towers over the results of his two previous albums. His 2017 debut Harry Styles managed just under 57,000 first-week combined sales, while 2019’s Fine Line nabbed 49,000.

Over on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, Styles extends his reign into an eighth consecutive week with “As It Was,” with 80,000 chart sales counted during the latest cycle.

“As It Was” remains the most-streamed track in the U.K., powering to more than 8.9 million plays, for its best seven-day effort since its opening week.

With its two-month unbroken stretch at the summit, “As It Was” becomes the longest-running No. 1 track of the year, ousting “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto.

The Styles effect doesn’t end there. Harry’s House tracks “Late Night Talking” and “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” bow at No. 2 and 3, respectively, while Fine Line returns to the albums chart Top 10 at No. 8, and his self-titled LP blasts back into the Top 40 at No. 29.

Styles also scores the chart double in Australia.

In other U.K. chart news, Manchester indie rock outfit Everything Everything grab a career best with Raw Data Feel (Everything Everything), new at No. 4 on the albums chart, and U.K. M Huncho earns a No. 5 start for his debut studio LP Chasing Euphoria (Island).

On the national singles survey, English rapper Aitch enjoys a Top 40 debut with “1989” (Capitol), which samples “Fool’s Gold,” the classic 1989 release from fellow Mancunian act The Stone Roses. It’s new at No. 23.

And finally, N-Dubz return to the chart following a decade-long break. The British hip-hop act’s comeback track “Charmer” (Xploded Music) bows at No. 32, for their 13th Top 40 hit, and first since 2011, as their Greatest Hits collection of that year vaults 38-10 on the albums survey.