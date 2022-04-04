Harry Styles Eyeing Massive U.K. No. 1 With ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles is back, and his fans sure have missed him.

The English pop star’s comeback track “As It Was” is off to a roaring start in the U.K., where it takes pole position in the chart race.

Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the cycle, “As It Was” notches more than double the combined sales of its closest rival, Dave’s “Starlight”.

If it holds its position, Styles will have a second solo U.K. No. 1 single, following 2017’s “Sign Of The Times,” and sixth including his recording career with One Direction. “As It Was” is the first track lifted from Styles forthcoming third album, Harry’s House, his first full-length studio offering since 2019’s Fine Line.

Based on the chart blast, Dave’s run at No. 1 with “Starlight” will end at four weeks, a record for a U.K. solo rap single.

Further down the list, U.S. American rapper Lil Tjay is on course for a fourth U.K. Top 40 appearance, with “In My Head.” It’s new at No. 14 on the First Look charge, which ranks singles based the weekend’s music consumption across the territory.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented Friday evening, local time.