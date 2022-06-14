Harry Styles Tops Billboard Artist 100, SEVENTEEN Re-Enters at No. 5

Harry Styles notches a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 18), holding as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his third LP, Harry’s House.

The album ranks at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 113,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, after spending its first two weeks at No. 1. It arrived with 521,000 units, the biggest weekly total for an album this year.

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Styles concurrently charts eight of the album’s 13 tracks on the latest Billboard Hot 100, led by “As It Was,” which tallies a sixth week at No. 1. Plus, the set’s “Late Night Talking” places at No. 15, after debuting at its No. 4 high. On the Pop Airplay chart, the former reigns for a fifth week, while the latter leaps 25-18 (up 74% in plays).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, SEVENTEEN re-enters at No. 5, a new peak, powered by its latest release, SEVENTEEN 4th Album: Face the Sun. The set debuts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 44,000 units, earning the group its first top 10, as well as No. 1 on Top Album Sales, marking the South Korean act’s third leader and best sales week.

Plus, Prince re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 17 thanks to the late legend’s Prince and the Revolution: Live. The album opens at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 (17,000 units, nearly all in album sales) and No. 4 on Top Album Sales.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.