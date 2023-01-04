Harry Styles, Taylor Swift Rule Australia’s Year-End 2022 Charts

Australia was Harry’s House in 2022, as Harry Styles locked up the best-selling single and the No. 2 album, according to year-end data published by ARIA.

The former One Direction star leads the ARIA Top 100 Singles Chart with “As It Was” (via Columbia/Sony Music), which racked up five platinum certifications following its April 1 release.

Its parent LP, Harry’s House, Styles’ third successive solo No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, spawns three of the top 50 tracks for 2022, and finishes at No. 2 on the year-end albums tally. Styles confirmed his popularity when he won most popular international artist at the 2022 ARIA Awards, a fan-voted category.

The best-selling album, according to ARIA, is Taylor Swift’s Midnights (Universal), which chalked up the biggest single sales cycle of any LP in 2022 and scooped a record nine of the top 10 singles in its first week. Also, Midnights was the year’s best-selling LP on wax.

Both Midnights and Harry’s House are platinum certified (for 70,000 combined units).

U.S. and international acts dominate the year-end tallies.

The top-ranked homegrown album is the Kid LAROI’s F*ck Love (Over You), which finished 2022 at No. 21, after landing at No. 3 on the 2021 year-end survey. The Sydney-raised, Los Angeles-based singer and rapper also scores three singles in the top 100 for 2022, led by “Stay” (Columbia/Sony) featuring Justin Bieber at No. 3 (“Stay” finished 2021 at No. 2).

Also, Pnau’s award-winning remix of “Cold Heart” (via Warner/Universal) featuring Elton John and Dua Lipa finishes 2022 at No. 4 (“Cold Heart” finished 2021 at No. 13).

The year in music will be remembered by the stranger things done by Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)” (via Warner), which caught fire on sales charts around the globe. Powered by Netflix’ Stranger Things, the single logged nine weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart, more than any other song in 2022, and arrives at No. 11 on ARIA’s year-end tally.

ARIA 2022 Top 5 Albums

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

The Weeknd – The Highlights

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Ed Sheeran – =

ARIA 2022 Top 5 Singles

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

ARIA 2022 Top 5 Vinyl Albums

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Spacey Jane – Here Comes Everybody

Arctic Monkeys – AM

Ed Sheeran – =