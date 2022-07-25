Harry Styles’ Unlocks Sixth U.K. Chart Crown With ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles hits the U.K. albums chart for six with Harry’s House, while Mabel earns the highest new entry with About Last Night.

With his sixth and latest crown, Harry’s House (via Columbia) surpasses One Direction’s total combined weeks reigning over the Official U.K. Albums Chart, the OCC reports.

As a founding member of 1D, Styles landed four No. 1 albums — 2012’s Take Me Home, 2013’s Midnight Memories, 2014’s Four and 2015’s Made in the A.M., for five accumulated weeks at No. 1.

Coming in at No. 2 on the latest frame is Mabel with About Last Night (Polydor), the English-Swedish singer’s highest chart appearance. Previously, Mabel landed at No. 28 with 2018 mixtape Ivy to Roses and at No. 3 for her 2019 debut LP High Expectations.

Meanwhile, English-Filipino artist beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus) snags her own career peak with Beatopia (Dirty Hit), new at No. 4. The best-seller on vinyl this week, Beatopia is the follow-up 2020’s Fake It Flowers which reached No. 8 on the chart proper.

Close behind is Detroit pop singer Lizzo with Special (Atlantic), new at No. 6 for her top chart position to date. Prior to Special, Lizzo’s U.K. chart best was No. 30 for her 2019 LP Cuz I Love You.

Finally, British synth-pop act Working Men’s Club make their first Top 20 appearance with Fear Fear (Heavenly), which arrives at No. 11, while veteran U.S. alternative rock act Interpol nabs a fifth U.K. Top 40 appearance with The Other Side of Make-Believe (Matador). It’s new at No. 14, and follows the indie group’s Top 20 successes Our Love to Admire (No. 2 in 2007), Interpol (No. 10 in 2010), El Pintor (No. 9 in 2014) and Marauder (No. 6 in 2018).