Harry Styles, Red Hot Chili Peppers Rule Australia’s Charts

Harry Styles and Red Hot Chili Peppers are the new kings of Australia’s charts.

Styles blasts to No. 1 on the latest ARIA Singles Chart with “As It Was” (Columbia/Sony), the English pop singer’s second solo leader.

The former One Direction star previously led the survey with “Sign Of The Times,” from April 2017, and last appeared on the chart with “Falling” (No. 35) and “Golden” (No. 39), which impacted in the same week in December 2019

“As It Was” is the lead track from Styles’ forthcoming third solo LP, Harry’s House, due out May 20.

Styles isn’t the only international pop star making a splash on the ARIA Chart. Canadian artist Shawn Mendes starts at No. 22 with “When You’re Gone” (Island/Universal), his first appearance on the tally since “Monster,” his collaboration with Justin Bieber, went to No. 7 in November 2020. Mendes premiered “When You’re Gone” last month at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

Meanwhile, U.S. rapper Lil Tjay debuts at No. 27 with “In My Head” (Columbia/Sony), for his second stint in the ARIA Chart. The hip-hop artist rung up a Top 10 hit with 2021’s “Calling My Phone,” peaking at No. 3 in Australia.

Homegrown singer and songwriter Dean Lewis returns to the chart for the first time this year as “Hurtless” (Island/Universal) blasts to No. 29.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, RHCP bag a seventh No. 1 with Unlimited Love (Warner). It’s the Rock Hall-inducted California band’s 12th studio album, the follow-up to their chart-leading 2016 effort The Getaway, and the first to feature guitarist John Frusciante since Stadium Arcadium, which also hit No. 1 back in May 2006.

Finally, Brisbane electro-pop outfit Confidence Man enjoy their first ARIA Top 10 with Tilt (I Oh You/Universal). It’s new at No.7, eclipsing the No. 31 peak of their last album, 2018’s Confident Music For Confident People.