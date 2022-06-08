Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Harry Styles, Post Malone & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Harry Styles‘ latest LP Harry‘s House and Post Malone‘s single “Cooped Up,” from his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

After Harry Styles‘ Harry‘s House debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (dated June 4), how many songs from the 13-track album will be on the Billboard Hot 100 next week: 10 or more or nine or fewer?

Answer: All 13 songs from Harry‘s House place on the latest Hot 100 (dated June 11) for a second straight week. The set’s lead single “As It Was” holds at No. 1, logging a fifth total week at the summit.

And: Where will Post Malone be higher on next week‘s charts: On the Billboard 200 with Hollywood‘s Bleeding or on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Cooped Up,” featuring Roddy Ricch?

Answer: The Billboard 200 with Hollywood‘s Bleeding, where his 2019 No. 1 ranks at No. 21. “Cooped Up,” from his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, rises to No. 37 on the Hot 100.

This week’s questions are:

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush re-entered the Hot 100 at No. 8 after being featured in Stranger Things‘ fourth season. Will the 1985 classic stay in the top 10 on next week’s chart: Yes or No?

And: Which recently released song will be higher on next week’s Hot 100: “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, or “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.