Harry Styles Holds Off Porcupine Tree For U.K. Chart Title

Harry Styles visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' on May 18, 2022 in New York City.

Harry Styles is right at home atop the U.K. albums chart with Harry’s House (Columbia), which enters a fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1.

With Styles holding onto top spot, veteran prog-rock outfit Porcupine Tree enjoys a career high with Closure / Continuation (Music For Nations), their 11th studio album.

Having led all titles at the midweek stage, Closure / Continuation bows at No. 2, for the English band’s first U.K. Top 10 appearance.

Until now, the rocker have made just two appearances in the U.K. Top 40, the best a No. 23 peak for 2009’s The Incident.

Also on the latest Official U.K. Albums Chart, there are Top 10 debuts for a string of U.S. artists: Chris Brown’s Breezy (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA) bows at No. 6; Conan Gray‘s Superache (Island) starts at No. 8; and Luke Combs blasts to No. 9 with Growin’ Up (Sony Music CG), for his first appearance in the Top 10.