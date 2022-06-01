Harry Styles Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘Harry’s House’ Debut

Harry Styles jumps from No. 10 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 4), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a third total week, and for the first time since December 2019, thanks to the massive first-week success of his new LP, Harry’s House.

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The album soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 521,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year, surpassing the opening tally of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers a week earlier (295,500 units). Harry’s House is just the fourth album in the last 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week and logs the biggest total since Adele’s 30 debuted with 839,000 units on the chart dated Dec. 4, 2021.

Harry’s House earns Styles his third solo No. 1 album, and best weekly unit count, after Fine Line, which bowed with 478,000 in December 2019, and his self-titled debut (230,000, June 2017).

Styles concurrently sends all 13 tracks from Harry’s House onto the Billboard Hot 100. They all rank in the top 30, while four place in the top 10: “As It Was,” which rebounds for a fourth week at No. 1; “Late Night Talking” (No. 4); “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” (No. 8); and “Matilda” (No. 9), as he ups his career total to seven top 10s.

Among other Artist 100 chart moves, The Weeknd ranks in the top 10 of the chart for a 200th total week (No. 9). Dating to the chart’s July 2014 launch, he’s just the third act to reach the milestone, after Drake (239) and Ed Sheeran (211). Sparking The Weeknd’s longevity are four of his albums on the Billboard 200, including two in the top 40: After Hours (No. 30) and Dawn FM (No. 40).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.