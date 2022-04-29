Harry Styles, Northland Lead Australia’s Charts

Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (via Columbia/Sony) returns to No. 1 on Australia’s singles chart while Northland leads a homegrown 1-2 on the national albums survey with Obsidian.

After two weeks in the runner-up spot, Styles’ latest hit bounces back to the summit of the ARIA Singles Chart, for the week of May 2, 2022, thanks in part to his well-received headline performance at Coachella in California. The Coachella effect also pushes Styles’ 2020 single “Watermelon Sugar” 37-25 on the latest survey.

“As It Was” is the first release from the English pop singer’s third album, Harry’s House, due out May 20.

Earlier in the week, Styles’ 2023 stadium run of Australia added new dates for Sydney and Melbourne due to “unprecedented demand,” according to Live Nation, which is producing the Australasian Love On Tour leg.

The highest debut this week belongs to ARIA Award-wining Sydney singer and rapper The Kid Laroi, whose “Thousand Miles” (Columbia/Sony) starts at No. 4. It’s Laroi’s fifth Top Ten entry on the ARIA Singles Chart, and his first to impact the top tier since “Not Sober” hit No. 8 in August 2021.

The Kid (real name Charlton Howard) is up for four trophies at the 2022 APRA Music Awards next Tuesday (May 3) in Melbourne, ahead of an arena tour of his homeland, kicking off May 26 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

There’s a new champion on the ARIA Albums Chart in the form of Northlane, the Sydney metalcore band, whose sixth album Obsidian (Believe/RKT) debuts at the summit.

Independently released and self-produced, Obsidian is the band’s second leader after Node, from 2015, and the followup to Alien, which reached No. 3 on the national tally in 2019 and went on to win for best hard rock or heavy metal album at the ARIA Awards.

New at No. 2 is FutureNever (BMG/ADA), the critically-lauded new solo album from former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns. It’s the Novocastrian’s second solo album, after 2015’s Talk, which also hit No. 2 on the ARIA Chart.

FutureNever manages its lofty chart debut on digital sales and streams only, with physical releases to follow.

Meanwhile, Melbourne nu-metal act Ocean Grove lands a third Top 10 entry with Up In The Air Forever (UNFD/Orchard), new at No. 8, while Pusha T just misses out on the top flight with It’s Almost Dry (Universal). The U.S. rapper’s fourth studio album starts at No. 11, the same peak position of its predecessor, 2018’s Daytona.