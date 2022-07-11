Harry Styles Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Lizzo & Kate Bush Surge in Top Five

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” continues atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, logging a ninth total week at the summit.

Meanwhile, Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” pushes from No. 3 to a new No. 2 Hot 100 high and takes over as the most-heard song on U.S. radio, as it becomes her third leader on the Radio Songs chart.

Plus, Kate Bush‘s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” returns to its No. 4 Hot 100 best, from No. 6, helped by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, after the concluding episodes of the season, which further spotlight the song, premiered July 1.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated July 16, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (July 12).

“As It Was,” released on Erskine/Columbia Records and which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 dated April 16, tallied 73.4 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 1%), 18 million streams (down 3%) and 5,000 downloads sold (down 10%) in the July 1-7 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track keeps at No. 3 after four weeks atop Radio Songs, beginning in May; rises 7-6 on Streaming Songs, after two weeks at the summit starting upon its entrance in April; and dips 8-11 on Digital Song Sales, following a week in charge in May.

“As It Was” concurrently crowns the Songs of the Summer chart for a sixth week, as it has ruled the seasonal tally, which tracks the top titles between Memorial Day and Labor Day, each week since the 2022 edition began.

The song is from Styles’ third album, Harry’s House, which led the Billboard 200 albums chart for two weeks beginning with its debut in June. (A second song from the set, “Late Night Talking,” jumps to the Radio Songs top 10 [16-10; 36.6 million, up 26%], becoming his fourth top 10 on the ranking – notably, twice as many as One Direction, the group in which he broke through, earned, in 2012-14, as well as the most of any member of the boy band, which is currently on hiatus. “Talking” rises 18-15 on the Hot 100, after it opened at its No. 4 peak concurrent with the chart start of Harry’s House.)

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” ascends 3-2 for a new Hot 100 high, with 83.2 million in radio audience (up 7%), 12.5 million streams (down 2%) and 8,000 sold (down 10%). Lizzo lands her third leader on Radio Songs, where the track advances 2-1, following “Good as Hell” (four weeks at No. 1 beginning in November 2019) and “Truth Hurts” (six, starting that September). Dating to the first week at No. 1 for “Truth Hurts” (Sept. 28, 2019), Lizzo solely boasts the most Radio Songs No. 1s of any act, passing two each for Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo in that span.

“Time” also scores its first week atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, which uses the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100. Lizzo achieves her fourth No. 1 on the genre ranking, following “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B (one week on top, upon its debut in August 2021); “Good as Hell” (four weeks, beginning in September 2019); and “Truth Hurts” (11, beginning that August). “Time” concurrently adds its eighth week atop the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart.

“Time” is from Lizzo’s fourth album, Special, due Friday (July 15).

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” falls 2-3 on the Hot 100, after three weeks at No. 1 starting in its debut week in April. It claims an 11th week atop the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” soars back to its No. 4 Hot 100 high, from No. 6, helped by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, after the conclusion of the season premiered July 1. The song, originally released in 1985 (when it reached No. 30), drew 24.6 million in radio reach (up 30%) and 22.3 million streams (up 20%) and sold 17,000 (up 45%) in the week ending July 7. It returns for a second week atop Streaming Songs (6-1) and a third frame atop Digital Song Sales (3-1), as it wins the Hot 100’s top Streaming and Sales Gainer awards.

Among the song’s latest radio highlights, it bounds 13-9 as the Greatest Gainer on Alternative Airplay, becoming Bush’s first top 10 on the tally since 1993-94 (when “Rubberband Girl” hit No. 7).

“Hill” also posts a fifth week each atop the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts.

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, slips 4-5 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1 beginning in its debut week in May, and Drake’s own “Jimmy Cooks” retreats 5-6, two weeks after it launched in the top spot.

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” returns to its No. 7 Hot 100 best, from No. 8, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart for an eighth week.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” lifts 9-8 on the Hot 100, following five weeks at No. 1 starting in March. It adds its 77th week on the chart, tying for the fourth-longest run in the list’s history, which dates to August 1958 (and is the only one of those hits to have ranked in the top 10 as late as a 77th frame).

Most Weeks Totaled on the Billboard Hot 100:

90, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, No. 1 peak (for four weeks), beginning April 4, 2020

87, “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons, No. 3, July 6, 2013

79, “Sail,” AWOLNATION, No. 17, Oct. 12, 2013

77, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals, No. 1 (five weeks), beginning March 12, 2022

77, “Levitating,” Dua Lipa, No. 2, May 22, 2021

76, “I’m Yours,” Jason Mraz, No. 6, Sept. 20, 2008

Plus, “Heat Waves” spends a 34th week in the Hot 100’s top 10, passing Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” featuring Cardi B, for the most among groups. Overall, “Heat Waves” has now solely logged the fourth-most top 10 weeks, after The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (57), The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” (44) and Lipa’s “Levitating” (41).

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” backtracks to No. 9 from its No. 7 Hot 100 best. In its second full week of tracking, it garnered 34.2 million in airplay audience (up 54%) – as it blasts 28-12 on Radio Songs and takes the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer trophy – and drew 11.5 million streams (down 26%) and sold 7,000 (down 36%).

A week earlier, the song – the lead single from Beyoncé’s album Renaissance, due July 29 – became her 20th solo Hot 100 top 10; as Destiny’s Child notched 10 top 10s with her as a member, she became just the third artist, and the first woman, with at least 20 top 10s as a soloist and 10 or more with a group.

The track adds a second week at No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Latto’s “Big Energy” returns to the region (11-10), after it reached No. 3 in April.

