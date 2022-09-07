Harry Styles’ ‘Late Night Talking’ Hits No. 1, Columbia Records Makes History on Pop Airplay Chart

Harry Styles‘ “Late Night Talking” ascends to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Sept. 10).

Styles scores his fourth leader on the list, while Columbia Records makes history with its unprecedented eighth week ranking at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 over the chart’s archives.

Styles adds his second Pop Airplay No. 1 from his latest album, Harry’s House, as “Talking” follows “As It Was,” which dominated for seven weeks beginning in May. He also notched two leaders from his prior LP, Fine Line: “Watermelon Sugar” (seven weeks, beginning in August 2020) and “Adore You” (one week, April 2020).

(The Pop Airplay chart reflects total weekly plays, as tabulated by Luminate, among its reporting panel of over 150 mainstream top 40 stations.)

Styles is the first artist with multiple Pop Airplay No. 1s from consecutive studio albums since Ariana Grande, who ran up such a streak over three sets: Sweetener (“No Tears Left to Cry,” “God Is a Woman,” in 2018); Thank U, Next (the title track, “7 Rings,” in 2019); and Positions (the title cut, “34+35,” in 2020-21).

Columbia Records, meanwhile, achieves a first since the Pop Airplay chart launched nearly 30 years ago (with the ranking dated Oct. 3, 1992). As Styles’ “Talking” rises to No. 1, Nicky Youre and dazy’s “Sunroof,” which reigned the previous two weeks, marking each act’s first leader, ranks at No. 2 and Styles’ “As It Was” holds at No. 3.

Columbia claims its eighth week holding the Pop Airplay top three, after earning the honor the previous week with the same three songs; for five frames in November-December 2021, thanks to Adele’s “Easy on Me,” The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” (co-promoted by Def Jam Recordings) and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby”; and for a week in October 2020, via Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” and 24kGoldn’s “Mood,” featuring iann dior.

Columbia surpasses both Republic Records, which logged seven weeks monopolizing the Pop Airplay chart’s top three in 2014-15, and Interscope Records (seven, 2002-13).

Says Peter Gray, Columbia executive vp/head of promotion, “Our primary goals are to break new artists and elevate the careers of superstars. To do both simultaneously at the top of the Pop Airplay chart is exciting and memorable for our whole promotion team.”