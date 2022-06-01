Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Harry Styles’ new LP Harry‘s House and a chart milestone for Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Will all 13 songs from Harry Styles‘ Harry‘s House be on next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes, all 13 tracks rank in the top 30 of the June 4-dated Hot 100, with “As It Was” returning to No. 1 for a fourth total week on top. The album blasts in atop the Billboard 200 with the biggest week for any title this year.

And: In the wake of Kendrick Lamar‘s fourth No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his classic good kid, m.A.A.d city will hit a new milestone on next week’s chart. Will it spent its 500th week in the top 25: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes, the set ranks at No. 17 on the latest Billboard 200, marking its 500th total week on the chart, the longest-ever run among rap studio albums. It debuted at its No. 2 peak in November 2012.

This week’s questions are:

After Harry Styles’ Harry’s House debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week, how many songs from the 13-track album will be on the Hot 100 next week: Ten or more or Nine or fewer?

And: Where will Post Malone be higher on next week’s charts: On the Billboard 200 with Hollywood’s Bleeding or on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Cooped Up,” featuring Roddy Ricch?

