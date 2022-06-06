Harry Styles Holds Atop Billboard Hot 100 With ‘As It Was,’ Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Hits Top 10

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” scores a fifth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It premiered at No. 1 eight weeks earlier.

Concurrently, Kate Bush‘s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” re-enters the Hot 100 at No. 8, far surpassing its prior No. 30 peak – and becoming Bush’s first top 10 on the chart – sparked by its synch in the new fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated June 11, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 7).

“As It Was,” released on Erskine/Columbia Records, tallied 72.4 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 2%), 27.6 million streams (down 22%) and 6,500 downloads sold in the May 27-June 2 tracking week.

The track spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart; dips to No. 2 after two weeks atop Streaming Songs; and rises 10-6 on Digital Song Sales, following a week at the top spot.

Meanwhile, Styles’ “Late Night Talking” slides 4-9 in its second week on the Hot 100. The song, like “As It Was” from his LP Harry’s House, which crowns the Billboard 200 albums chart for a second week, is scaling the Pop Airplay chart (35-25, with Greatest Gainer honors, up 127% in plays), while “As It Was” leads the list for a fourth week.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1. It concurrently claims a seventh week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, is likewise steady at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1. It rules Streaming Songs for a third frame (31.5 million, down 2%).

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” hits a new No. 4 Hot 100 high, up from No. 5, and reaches the Radio Songs top 10 (14-10; 40.9 million, up 16%, good for top Airplay Gainer honors on the Hot 100). Lizzo notches her third Radio Songs top 10, following her 2019 No. 1s “Truth Hurts” (for six weeks beginning that September) and “Good as Hell” (four, November). “Time” tops the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a third week.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” rises 6-5 on the Hot 100, after five weeks at No. 1, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 37th week each, and Latto’s “Big Energy” pushes 7-6 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 3.

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” ascends 10-7 for a new Hot 100 best, as it rules the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart for a third week.

Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” re-enters the Hot 100 at No. 8, surging past its prior No. 30 high, fueled by its synch in Netflix’s Stranger Things. The fourth season of the ’80s-set show, which premiered May 27, incorporates the song in multiple episodes, serving as a recurring theme for the character of Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink. (Bush is a fan of the series, and, in a rare move for her music, approved the song’s usage in it after reviewing script pages and footage outlining how it would be incorporated.)

“Hill” roars onto Digital Song Sales at No. 1, where it’s Bush’s first leader, with 18,300 sold, up from a nominal sum, and onto Streaming Songs at No. 6, with 17.5 million streams, also vaulting from a negligible total. It additionally drew 392,000 in radio airplay audience among Radio Songs reporters, again up from a minimal count. (Dating to the inception of Luminate data tracking in 1991, the song has totaled 62.5 million in radio reach, 52.4 million official streams and 151,000 in digital sales in the U.S.)

The English singer-songwriter, who first appeared on Billboard‘s charts in 1979, logs her first Hot 100 top 10, after “Hill” hit No. 30, her prior highpoint on the chart, on the Nov. 30, 1985, survey. (That week, Phil Collins and Marilyn Martin’s “Separate Lives” rose to No. 1, dethroning Starship’s “We Built This City”; Eddie Murphy’s “Party All the Time” hit the top 10; Wham!’s “I’m Your Man” scored the list’s highest debut, at No. 55; and Madonna’s “Dress You Up” rounded out the chart at No. 100.)

“Hill” was originally released on Bush’s 1985 album Hounds of Love and now also appears on Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4; released May 27, the latter enters Billboard‘s Soundtracks chart at No. 18.

The song, which Bush solely wrote and produced, completes the longest journey from a title’s Hot 100 debut to its first week in the top 10 – 36 years, nine months and a week – since Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” jingled to the tier in the 2020 holiday season after a record wait of 62 years and two weeks. Among non-holiday catalog songs this decade, the resurgence of “Hill” is similar to that of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 No. 1 “Dreams,” which returned to the Hot 100, reaching No. 12, in October 2020 as it went viral on TikTok.

(Also notably, “Hill” received relatively recent renewed attention thanks to Meg Myers, whose faithful cover led the Alternative Airplay chart for two weeks in February 2020.)

Capping the Hot 100’s top 10, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” returns to the region (12-10). It adds a 44th week in the top 10, second only to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (57 weeks, 2020-21) for the most in the chart’s history; “Stay” spent its first 43 weeks on the tally in the top 10, a record for the most time spent in the bracket consecutively from a song’s debut.

