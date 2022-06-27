Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Ties Record Run Atop Billboard Global Charts, Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’ Jumps to No. 2

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” adds an 11th week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The song ties for the longest Global 200 reign yet and extends its record run atop Global Excl. U.S.

Meanwhile, Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” bounds to No. 2 on each tally; Drake debuts four songs in the Global 200’s top 10, all from his new album, Honestly, Nevermind; and Polimá WestCoast’s “Ultra Solo,” featuring Pailita, soars to the Global Excl. U.S. top 10.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘As It Was’ Ties for Most Weeks Atop Global 200

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” logs an 11th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, led by 82.6 million streams worldwide in the June 17-23 tracking week. The song by the British star matches the chart’s longest command so far, after The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” dominated for 11 frames beginning last August.

Japanese-born singer-songwriter Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” surges from its No. 6 Global 200 debut to No. 2, up 58% to 82.5 million streams worldwide.

Drake debuts four tracks in the Global 200’s top 10: “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage (No. 3; 63.6 million global streams); “Falling Back” (No. 7); “Sticky” (No. 8); and “Massive” (No. 10). The Canadian star ups his record count to 17 Global 200 top 10s, as the four songs’ parent set, Honestly, Nevermind, launches at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 albums chart.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top five, Kate Bush’s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” descends 3-4, two weeks after hitting No. 1, fueled by its sync in Netflix’s Stranger Things, and Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, falls 4-5 after reaching No. 2.

Styles Back Atop Global Excl. U.S., Polimá WestCoast Hits Top 10

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” rebounds from No. 2 for a record-extending 11th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 63.5 million streams (down 2%) in territories outside the U.S. in the June 17-23 tracking week. (A week earlier, BTS’ “Yet to Come” blasted in at No. 1 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart; it falls to No. 8 on the latest list.)

As on the Global 200, Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” roars to No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., a week after it debuted at No. 9. The ballad boasts a gain of 68% to 57.1 million streams outside the U.S.

Nos. 3-5 on Global Excl. U.S. hold in place from a week ago: Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” at No. 3 after hitting No. 2; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito,” at No. 4 after reaching No. 2; and Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó,” at No. 5 after rising to No. 4.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Polimá WestCoast’s “Ultra Solo,” featuring Pailita, vaults 46-9, up 100% to 39.6 million streams outside the U.S. The collaboration marks the first top 10 on the chart for each Chilean act and was aided by the June 17 release of its remix adding Paloma Mami, Feid and De la Ghetto.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated July 2, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 28). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard's subscription-based service.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.