Harry Styles Rules Hot 100 Songwriters Chart, Kid Harpoon & Tyler Johnson Top Hot 100 Producers, Thanks to ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated June 4), while Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson tie atop Hot 100 Producers, thanks to their work on Styles’ new album Harry’s House.

The LP rockets in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 521,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year. It earns Styles his third No. 1 – and biggest week in terms of units – following 2019’s Fine Line and his 2017 self-titled set.

Styles leads Hot 100 Songwriters for the first time, thanks to all 13 Harry’s House cuts making the latest Billboard Hot 100; “As It Was” scores a fourth week at No. 1 and the other 12 songs debut. Styles co-wrote each song.

Here’s a recap:

Rank, Title (co-songwriters in addition to Styles)

No. 1, “As It Was” (Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson)

No. 4, “Late Night Talking” (Kid Harpoon)

No. 8, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson, Mitch Rowland)

No. 9, “Matilda” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson, Amy Allen)

No. 13, “Daylight” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson)

No. 14, “Little Freak” (Kid Harpoon)

No. 15, “Grapejuice” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson)

No. 21, “Satellite” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson)

No. 22, “Cinema” (Sammy Witte)

No. 24, “Daydreaming” (Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, Alex Weir, Louis Johnson, Quincy Jones, Tom Bahler, Valerie Johnson)

No. 25, “Keep Driving” (Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, Rowland)

No. 29, “Love of My Life” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson)

No. 30, “Boyfriends” (Kid Harpoon, Johnson, Tobias Jesso Jr.)

Notably, “Daydreaming” samples the Brothers Johnson’s 1978 track “Ain’t We Funkin’ Now,” hence its writing credits for Tom Bahler, Louis Johnson, Valerie Johnson, Quincy Jones and Alex Weir. “Funkin’ “reached No. 45 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Kid Harpoon (real name: Tom Hull) and Tyler Johnson rank at Nos. 2 and 3 on Hot 100 Songwriters, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kid Harpoon and Johnson tie at No. 1 on Hot 100 Producers, each leading for the first time, as the two solely co-produced 12 of the 13 tracks on Harry’s House. (They produced “Cinema” with Sammy Witte.)

Kid Harpoon ups his count to 21 Hot 100-charting hits (including six top 10s), with 19 recorded by Styles, including his No. 1s “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was.” Kid Harpoon also co-produced Shakira’s “Can’t Remember to Forget You,” featuring Rihanna (No. 15, 2014), and Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” (No. 18, 2020). “Remember” marked Kid Harpoon’s first entry on the chart as a producer.

Johnson also now boasts 21 Hot 100-charting hits (including seven top 10s), with 20 performed by Styles. His first production entry, Cam’s “Burning House,” hit No. 29 in 2016.

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.