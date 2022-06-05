Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Holds at No. 1 for Second Week on Billboard 200 Chart

Harry Styles’ Harry’s House holds atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 11) for a second week, following its debut at No. 1 a week ago. The set earned 160,500 equivalent album units (down 69%) in the U.S. in the week ending June 2, according to Luminate. It launched with 521,500 units.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Def Leppard Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news

Harry’s House is the first album to spend its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1 since Adele’s 30 spent its first six weeks atop the list (charts dated Dec. 4, 2021-Jan. 8, 2022).

Also in the new top 10, Def Leppard scores its eighth top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with the debut of Diamond Star Halos.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new June 11, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on June 7. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Harry’s House’s 160,500 equivalent album units earned, album sales comprise 56,500 (down 83%), SEA units comprise 102,500 (down 46%; equaling 134.36 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise 1,500 (down 33%).

Four former No. 1s are next up on the Billboard 200, as Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is a non-mover at No. 2 with 141,500 equivalent album units (down 9%), Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is a non-mover at No. 3 with 89,500 units (down 7%), Future’s No. 1 I Never Liked You is stationary at No. 4 with 68,000 units (down 12%) and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album rises 6-5 with 53,500 units (up 4%).

Following its release on vinyl, Doja Cat’s Planet Her jumps 12-6 with 41,500 equivalent album units (up 60%). It sold 16,500 copies on vinyl. (It debuted at its No. 2 high in 2021.) Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak falls 5-7 in its second week with 40,500 units (down 43%) and Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour is stationary at No. 8 with 39,000 units (up 20%) following the release of deluxe one-year anniversary editions of the album. Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You dips 7-9 with 34,500 units (down 15%).

Def Leppard scores the Billboard 200’s highest debut as its latest studio effort, Diamond Star Halos, launches at No. 10 — scoring the rock band its eighth top 10 album. The set bows with 34,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 32,000; SEA units comprise 2,000 (equaling 2.7 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs) and TEA units comprise less than 500 units.

Def Leppard notched its first top 10 on the Billboard 200 with Pyromania, which peaked at No. 2 in 1983. The act has since visited the top 10 with Hysteria (No. 1 for six weeks in 1988), Adrenalize (No. 1 for five weeks in 1992), Retro Active (No. 9; 1983), Rock of Ages: The Definitive Collection (No. 10; 2005), Songs From the Sparkle Lounge (No. 5; 2008), a self-titled album (No. 10; 2015) and now Diamond Star Halos (No. 10).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.