Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With Half-Million-Plus First Week in U.S.

Harry Styles’ Harry’s House debuts atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 4) with a massive 521,500 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 26, according to Luminate. It’s the largest week of 2022 for any album and only the fourth album in the last 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week. It logs the biggest week for an album since Adele’s 30 debuted with 839,000 units in the week ending Nov. 25, 2021 (chart dated Dec. 4, 2021). (Styles and Adele also are labelmates — both are on Columbia Records.)

Harry’s House is Styles’ third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — the entirety of his solo releases. And all three have bowed at No. 1. He also topped the list with 2019’s Fine Line and his 2017 self-titled debut. Harry’s House was released on May 20.

Harry’s House also logs a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales, as it sold 182,000 copies on vinyl in the U.S. That marks the largest week for an album on vinyl since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991. It beats the previous high, set last year, when Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) sold 114,000 vinyl copies in the week ending Nov. 18, 2021.

The vinyl sales for Harry’s House were so large that vinyl sales alone would have made the album No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in all but three weeks of 2022 thus far.

Harry’s House was preceded by the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit song “As It Was,” which has spent three weeks atop the list (through the most recently published chart, dated May 28).

Styles ushered in the album with interviews and/or performances on Apple Music with Zane Lowe (May 16), SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show (May 18), NBC’s Today (May 19) and NPR’s Morning Edition (May 20). Apple Music also live streamed Styles’ One Night Only in New York concert from UBS Arena on May 20.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new June 4, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on June 1 (one day later than usual, owed to the Memorial Day holiday on May 30 in the U.S.). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Harry’s House’s 521,500 equivalent album units earned, album sales comprise 330,000 (the largest sales week of 2022), SEA units comprise 189,000 (equaling 246.96 million on-demand streams of the set’s 13 tracks — 2022’s largest streaming week for a non-R&B/hip-hop or Latin album) and TEA units comprise 2,500.

In the last 18 months, only four albums have earned at least 500,000 equivalent album units in a single week, and all did so in their debut frames: Harry’s House (521,500), Adele’s 30 (839,000); Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) (604,500) and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy (612,500; chart dated Sept. 18, 2021).

In terms of traditional album sales, the last album to sell more copies than Harry’s House in a single week was Adele’s 30, when it debuted with 692,000 copies sold in its first week (ending Nov. 25, 2021; chart dated Dec. 4, 2021). The only other album to sell more than Harry’s House in the past 18 months was Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version), when it sold 369,000 copies in its opening frame (week ending Nov. 18, 2021; chart dated Nov. 27, 2021).

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti holds at No. 2 on the latest Billboard 200 (155,000 equivalent album units; down 15%) after bowing at No. 1 three weeks ago. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers falls 1-3 in its second week with 96,000 units (down 68%). Future’s former No. 1 I Never Liked You rounds out the top four, slipping 3-4 in its fourth week with 77,000 units (down 14%).

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan makes his Billboard 200 debut with his first major label album, American Heartbreak, bowing at No. 5. The 34-track set enters with 71,500 equivalent album units earned — the biggest week for a country album in 2022. Of the set’s starting sum, SEA units comprise 64,500 (equaling 84.09 million on-demand official streams of the album’s 34 songs), album sales comprise 6,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000.

American Heartbreak was preceded by three top 40-charting hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, including the breakout single “Something in the Orange.” The cut became his first entry on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart on May 7.

Bryan made his Billboard chart debut in September of 2019 when his DeAnn album reached No. 10 on Heatseekers South Central regional chart (which ranked the week’s top albums by new and developing artists in the south central region of the U.S.). By the end of 2021, Bryan had charted a trio of top 20-charting efforts on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart.

Morgan Wallen’s former No. 1 Dangerous: The Double Album falls 5-6 on the new Billboard 200 with 51,500 equivalent album units earned (down 7%), Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You dips 6-7 (41,000; down 26%), Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping Sour rises 9-8 (32,500; up 1%), TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child falls 4-9 in its second week (30,500; down 55%) and Lil Durk’s former No. 1 7220 is a non-mover at No. 10 (27,000; down 7%).

