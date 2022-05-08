Harry Styles Extends U.K. Chart Streak With ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles is still the king of the U.K. singles chart with “As It Was” (Columbia).

The former One Direction singer chalks up a fifth consecutive week atop of the Official U.K. Chart, edging closer to the seven-week run of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which remains the longest reign for 2022.

Styles’ hit, the first single lifting from this forthcoming third studio album, Harry’s House, accumulates 7 million streams during the latest chart cycle, the OCC reports.

It’s shaping as a huge year for Styles. Harry’s House is due out May 20, he co-stars in the Olivia Wilde-helmed feature film Don’t Worry, Darling, and he’s kicks off his Love On Tour dates later this month. That trek has expanded to include a “One Night Only” date at London’s Brixton Academy, on May 24.

The top new release on the latest chart belongs to Future, whose “Wait for U” (Epic/Freebandz) Drake and Tems blasts to No. 8, for the Atlanta rapper’s second U.K. Top 10 single.

Lizzo has a fifth U.K. Top 40 thank to the fuel-injected chart performance for “About Damn Time” (Atlantic). The disco-channeling tune catches fire on the tally, lifting 67-15.

Finally, Benson Boone, the 20-year-old American Idol alum, cracks the U.K. chart for the first time with “In the Stars” (Warner Records), new at No. 21, while Diplo and Miguel impact the Top 40 at the first attempt with their collaboration, “Don’t Forget My Love” (Parlophone). It’s new at No. 39.