Harry Styles Charts All 13 Songs From ‘Harry’s House’ in Hot 100’s Top 30

Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Harry Styles charts all 13 songs from his new album Harry’s House in the top 30 of the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated June 4).

The set charges in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 521,500 equivalent album units in the week ending May 26, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year, surpassing the opening frame of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (295,500) a week earlier. Styles’ third solo LP logs the biggest week for an album since Adele’s 30 debuted with 839,000 units (Dec. 4, 2021).

Leading Styles’ haul on the Hot 100, four Harry’s House songs rank in the top 10, paced by “As It Was,” which rebounds for a fourth week at No. 1. He ups his career total to seven top 10s (one more than One Direction — in which he broke through — achieved, in 2012-15).

Here’s a recap of Styles’ 13 entries on the newest Hot 100. All are debuts except for “As It Was”:

Rank, Title

No. 1, “As It Was” (up from No. 2; fourth week at No. 1)

No. 4, “Late Night Talking”

No. 8, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

No. 9, “Matilda”

No. 13, “Daylight”

No. 14, “Little Freak”

No. 15, “Grapejuice”

No. 21, “Satellite”

No. 22, “Cinema”

No. 24, “Daydreaming”

No. 25, “Keep Driving”

No. 29, “Love of My Life”

No. 30, “Boyfriends”

In the Hot 100’s 63-year history, Styles is just the second act to place at least 13 songs in the top 30 simultaneously. He joins Drake, who has achieved the feat twice, tallying 17 songs in the top 30 on the July 14, 2018, chart, concurrent with chart debut of parent set Scorpion, and a record 19 simultaneous top 30 hits on the Sept. 18, 2021, survey, as Certified Lover Boy launched atop the Billboard 200.

By adding 12, Styles swells his career solo total to 17 top 40 Hot 100 hits. (One Direction has earned 13.)