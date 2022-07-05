Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Makes History Atop Global Charts, Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s ‘Left and Right’ Launches in Top Five

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” claims a 12th week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The song rewrites the record for the longest Global 200 reign and extends its unprecedented run atop Global Excl. U.S.

Meanwhile, “Left and Right” by Charlie Puth and Jung Kook, of BTS, launches at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S. and the Global 200 at No. 5 – tying for the highest-charting solo hit for a BTS member on both surveys, and becoming the highest-charting solo hit for a BTS member in a lead role.

Plus, Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” surges from No. 21 to No. 9 on the Global 200, following its first full week of tracking, marking her first top 10 on the tally.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘As It Was’ Solely Has Most Weeks Atop Global 200

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” adds a 12th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, led by 76.6 million streams (down 7%) worldwide in the June 24-30 tracking week. The song by the British star now sports outright the chart’s longest command so far, surpassing The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s 11-week reign with “Stay” beginning last August.

Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, returns to its No. 2 Global 200 high, from No. 5; Kate Bush’s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” lifts 4-3, after a week at No. 1, powered by its synch in Netflix’s Stranger Things; and Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” dips to No. 4 from its No. 2 best.

“Left and Right” by Charlie Puth and Jung Kook, of BTS, soars onto the Global 200 at No. 5 (72.6 million streams worldwide). Each act notches his first top 10 on the chart – as Jung Kook ties for the highest-charting solo hit by a BTS member, and achieves the best rank for a member of the South Korean group in a lead role. PSY’s “That That,” featuring BTS’ SUGA, entered at its No. 5 peak on the May 14 chart, marking the first and only other top 10 so far for a BTS member on the survey. (BTS boasts a record six Global 200 No. 1s.)

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” leaps 21-9, following its first full week of tracking (June 24-30, after its arrival on Tidal at 9 p.m. ET June 20 and its wide release three hours later). It drew 35.3 million global streams June 24-30 (after logging 27.6 million June 20-23).

The lead single from Beyoncé’s album Renaissance (due July 29) marks her first Global 200 top 10 since the chart began.

Styles Stays Atop Global Excl. U.S., Puth & Jung Kook Start at No. 2

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” notches a record-extending 12th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, fueled by 59.5 million streams (down 6%) in territories outside the U.S. in the June 24-30 tracking week.

“Left and Right” by Charlie Puth and Jung Kook blasts onto Global Excl. U.S. at No. 2. While Puth earns his first top 10 on the chart, Jung Kook adds his second, as he becomes the first member of BTS with multiple top 10s, as the song follows his “Stay Alive,” which debuted and peaked at No. 8 in February. “Left and Right,” the third top 10 for a BTS member solo, also matches PSY’s “That That,” featuring SUGA (No. 2, May), as the highest-charting solo Global Excl. U.S. hit for a BTS member, and sparks the best rank for a member of the group in a lead role. (BTS has achieved a record six Global Excl. U.S. No. 1s.)

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito,” rises 4-3 on Global Excl. U.S., after reaching No. 2; Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” slips 3-4, also after hitting No. 2; and Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” backtracks to No. 5 from its No. 2 high.

