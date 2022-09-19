Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was,’ Bizarrap & Quevedo’s ‘Vol. 52’ Top Billboard Global Charts

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” adds a record-extending 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, while Bizarrap and Quevedo‘s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” rebounds for a sixth week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Plus, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” surges to No. 2 on both global charts; Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” reaches the top 10 on the Global 200; and Rema and Selena Gomez‘s “Calm Down” hits the Global Excl. U.S. top 10.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘As It Was’ Notches 15th Week Atop Global 200

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” scores a record-padding 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, holding at the summit with 56.6 million streams (down 7%) and 7,000 downloads (down 15%) worldwide in the Sept. 9-15 tracking week.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” blasts 6-2 in its third week on the Global 200, led by its 19% gain to 43.9 million streams worldwide; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” holds at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” slips 2-4 in its fourth frame, after spending its first two weeks on the Global 200 at No. 1; and Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” backtracks 4-5, following four weeks at the summit beginning in late July.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence” rises 11-9, up 10% to 46.6 million streams and 11% to 3,000 sold worldwide. Brown posts his first top 10 on the chart with the song, originally released on the expanded version of his 2019 album Indigo, which debuted as his third No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 that July. More recently, the song’s profile has grown thanks to TikTok, as it has been used in over 400,000 clips on the platform. (TikTok activity does not presently contribute directly to Billboard‘s charts.)

‘Vol. 52’ Returns to Top of Global Excl. U.S.

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” by Bizarrap and Quevedo, rebounds from No. 2 for a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, as it drew 51 million streams (down 8%) and sold 1,000 downloads (up 1%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Sept. 9-15 tracking week.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” jumps 5-2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart; BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” drops to No. 3 after spending its first three weeks on the ranking at No. 1; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” retreats 3-4, following a record 13 weeks on top; and Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” lifts 6-5 to become his first top five hit on the chart.

Plus, Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” ascends 11-10 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, with gains of 23% to 41.8 million streams and 17% to 2,000 sold outside the U.S. Nigeria native Rema (real name: Divine Ikubor) dropped the original version of the song in February as the second single from his debut solo LP, Rave & Roses. Its remix with Gomez arrived Aug. 26, and that version’s official video premiered Sept. 7.

Rema reaches the Global Excl. U.S. top 10 in his first appearance on the chart, while Gomez lands her second since the survey began, after “Ice Cream,” with BLACKPINK, ranked at its No. 6 high on the inaugural list in September 2020.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.