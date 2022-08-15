Harry Styles, Bizarrap & Quevedo Top Billboard Global Charts

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” rebounds for a record-extending 13th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, while Bizarrap and Quevedo‘s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” spends a fourth consecutive and total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Meanwhile, two collaborations by three stars each debut in the Global 200’s top 10: benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg‘s “Bad Decisions,” at No. 6, and DJ Khaled‘s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, at No. 10. The former also starts at No. 7 on Global Excl. U.S.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Styles’ Lucky 13th Week Atop Global 200

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” rebounds, from No. 2, for a record-padding 13th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. The song by the British superstar, which began its reign in April, drew 62.5 million streams (down 3%) and sold 9,000 downloads (down 7%) worldwide in the Aug. 5-11 tracking week.

Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” dips to No. 2 after three weeks atop the Global 200. (Bizarrap will speak at Billboard Latin Music Week, Sept. 26-30, at the Iconic Songwriter Q&A, presented by Sony Music Publishing. You can register here.)

The rest of the Global 200’s top five holds in place from a week earlier: Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito,” at No. 3 after reaching No. 2; Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó,” at its No. 4 high; and Kate Bush’s 1985 anthem “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” at No. 5 following three weeks at the summit powered in part by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions” launches at No. 6 on the Global 200, with 45.8 million streams and 40,000 sold worldwide in its first week, following its Aug. 5 arrival. The song marks BTS’ landmark 10th top 10 on the chart – the most among duos or groups, and South Korean acts – benny blanco’s second (after “Lonely,” with Justin Bieber, hit No. 5 in October 2020) and Snoop Dogg’s first since the survey began.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, debuts at No. 10, with 35 million streams and 6,000 sold in its first week, following its Aug. 5 release. The track – which interpolates the Bee Gees’ classic “Stayin’ Alive,” a four-week No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100 in 1978 – is Drake’s record-extending 19th Global 200 top 10, Lil Baby’s sixth and DJ Khaled’s first.

Bizarrap & Quevedo Top Global Excl. U.S., Rosalía Hits Top Five

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap, from Argentina, and Quevedo, from Spain, tops the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a fourth week, with 57.6 million streams (down 30%) and 800 downloads sold (down 1%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Aug. 5-11 tracking week.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, following a record 13 weeks at No. 1; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” is steady at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” repeats at its No. 4 best; and Rosalía’s “Despechá” rises 6-5 in its second week on the chart, led by 41.6 million streams, up 17%, outside the U.S., becoming the Spanish singer-songwriter’s first top five hit among three top 10s.

Plus, benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions” bounds in at No. 7 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 36.3 million streams and 21,000 sold outside the U.S. The song is BTS’ 10th top 10 on the chart – as on the Global 200, the most among duos or groups and South Korean acts – benny blanco’s second (after “Lonely,” with Justin Bieber, reached No. 7 in November 2020) and Snoop Dogg’s first.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Aug. 20, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 16). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard's subscription-based service.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.