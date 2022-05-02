Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Tops Billboard Hot 100 for Third Week

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” notches a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It premiered at the pinnacle three weeks earlier and, after dipping to No. 2, rebounded to the top a week ago.

Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons and JID‘s “Enemy,” at No. 5 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on U.S. radio, taking over atop the Radio Songs chart. It’s Imagine Dragons’ second leader on the airplay survey and JID’s first.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated May 7, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 3). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“As It Was” was released March 31 as the first single from Styles’ third album, Harry’s House, due May 20 on Erskine/Columbia Records. The song tallied 52.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 23%), 28.2 million streams (down 6%) and 9,200 downloads sold (up 9%) in the April 22-28 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track keeps at No. 2 on Streaming Songs, after it debuted at the summit; drops to No. 3 from its No. 2 high on Digital Song Sales; and jumps 9-6 on Radio Songs.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, two weeks after it took flight at No. 1. It tops Streaming Songs for a third week (29.1 million, down 16%); rises 5-4 on Digital Song Sales (7,400, up 8%), which it led two weeks earlier; and bounds onto the Radio Songs chart at No. 23 (26.3 million, up 92%, good for top Airplay Gainer honors on the Hot 100 for a second week).

“First Class” concurrently cruises atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a third week each.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” remains at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after five weeks at No. 1, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 32nd week each, and Latto’s “Big Energy” is likewise steady at No. 4 on the Hot 100, after rising to No. 3.

Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” is stationary at its No. 5 Hot 100 high as it rises to No. 1 on Radio Songs (66 million, up 3%). Imagine Dragons earn their second leader on the airplay tally, among seven top 10s, and JID scores his first.

Imagine Dragons’ Top-Charting Radio Songs Hits:

No. 1 (three weeks), “Thunder,” beginning Dec. 2, 2017

No. 1 (one to-date), “Enemy,” with JID, May 7, 2022

No. 2, “Radioactive,” Aug. 24, 2013

No. 3, “Demons,” Dec. 14, 2013

No. 4, “Believer,” Aug. 19, 2017

No. 5, “Whatever It Takes,” May 12, 2018

No. 8, “Natural,” Oct. 20, 2018

“Enemy” simultaneously ascends to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts. On Pop Airplay, Imagine Dragons achieve their third leader, after “Demons” and “Thunder” reigned for a week each. On Adult Pop Airplay, the act adds its fourth No. 1, following “Believer” (six weeks on top), “Thunder” (seven) and “Whatever It Takes” (one). JID claims his first No. 1 on each radio format ranking.

Meanwhile, “Enemy” rules Alternative Airplay for a ninth week, having become Imagine Dragons’ seventh No. 1 and JID’s first on the chart. Notably, the track is the seventh to crown Radio Songs and Alternative Airplay at the same time (since the former began in December 1990, after the latter launched in September 1988).

Hits to Top Radio Songs & Alternative Airplay Simultaneously:

“Enemy,” Imagine Dragons X JID, for one week (to-date), May 7, 2022

“High Hopes,” Panic! At the Disco, 13, beginning Dec. 1, 2018

“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man, two, beginning Oct. 28, 2017

“Somebody That I Used to Know,” Gotye feat. Kimbra, one, June 2, 2012

“We Are Young,” fun. feat. Janelle Monae, two, beginning April 21, 2012

“Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls, one, Aug. 1, 1998

“Tubthumping,” Chumbawamba, three, beginning Nov. 29, 1997

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” holds at No. 6 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1, and Doja Cat’s “Woman” advances a spot to a new No. 7 high, as it leads the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a ninth week.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” rises 10-8, after hitting No. 5; Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” keeps at No. 9, after reaching No. 3; and Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” returns to the tier (11-10), after climbing to No. 8.

