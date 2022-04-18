Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Holds Atop Global Charts, Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ Debuts at No. 2

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” remains the biggest song in the world, as it adds a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

The song fends off Jack Harlow‘s “First Class,” which takes off at No. 2 on each list.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, returns to the top 10 of both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, rebounding to new No. 7 highs, and IVE blasts to the Global Excl. U.S. top 10 with “Love Dive” at No. 10.

The two charts (which began in September 2020) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Was’ Is No. 1 on Global 200 for Second Week

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” posts a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, a week after it launched at the summit, with 103.9 million streams (down 15%) and 13,700 sold (down 28%) worldwide in the April 8-14 tracking week. The song logs the second-greatest global streaming week of 2022, a week after it opened with 122.1 million worldwide streams April 1-7 (following its March 31 release at 7 p.m. ET).

The song by the British star is the first to surpass 100 million streams worldwide in each of its first two full weeks since Adele’s “Easy on Me” logged 178.4 million (reflected on the Global 200 dated Oct. 30, 2021) and 104.2 million (Nov. 6). “As It Was” is the first hit by a solo male to achieve the feat since the Global 200 began.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” released April 8, bounds onto the Global 200 at No. 2 with 89 million streams and 13,400 sold worldwide. The rapper ties his career-best rank on the chart, as his previous top 10, “Industry Baby,” with Lil Nas X, hit No. 2 in October 2021.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops 2-3 after six weeks atop the Global 200; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” slips 3-4, after a record 11 weeks at the apex; and Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” descends 4-5.

Elsewhere, Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, returns to the Global 200’s top 10, jumping 13-7 for a new best, after it debuted at its prior No. 10 high five weeks earlier. Cabello’s first top 10 dating to the chart’s inception posts gains of 22% to 33.9 million streams and 37% to 13,100 sold worldwide, as parent album Familia bows at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Styles Stays Atop Global Excl. U.S., Cabello, IVE Hit Top 10

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” concurrently tallies a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey, following its chart-topping start, with 72.5 million streams (down 8%) and 6,500 sold (down 30%) in territories outside the U.S. in the April 8-14 tracking week.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” enters the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 2 with 35 million streams and 2,700 sold outside the U.S. As on the Global 200, Harlow matches his best placement, as his sole other top 10, “Industry Baby,” with Lil Nas X, reached No. 2 last October.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” dips 2-3 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, after three weeks at No. 1; Anitta’s “Envolver” holds at No. 4, two weeks after it became her first leader on the list; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” keeps at No. 5, after a record-tying nine weeks at No. 1 beginning last August. (Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” logged nine weeks on top starting in January 2021 and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” dominated for nine weeks beginning this January.)

Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, reaches the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, bounding 11-7 for a new high, after it debuted at its previous No. 11 peak. Cabello’s first top 10 since the survey started sports increases of 22% to 26.5 million streams and 10% to 6,800 sold outside the U.S.

Additionally in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, IVE’s “Love Dive” vaults from its No. 105 debut to No. 10, becoming the South Korean group’s first song to reach the upper tier. Released April 5, the single drew 28.9 million streams and sold 2,800 outside the U.S. in its first full tracking week.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated April 23, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (April 19).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.