Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Rules Billboard Global Charts for Fourth Week

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” remains the biggest song in the world, as it logs a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

The hit also makes history, becoming the first to draw over 100 million global streams in each of its first four weeks since the charts originated in September 2020.

Plus, Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, hits the Global 200’s top five.

‘As’ Adds Fourth Week With Over 100 Million Global Streams

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” posts a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, three weeks after it soared in at the summit. It drew 104.3 million streams (up 1%) and sold 17,700 sold (up 11%) worldwide in the April 22-28 tracking week, as it becomes the first title in the chart’s archives to draw over 100 million global streams in each of its first four full weeks. The song opened with 122.1 million worldwide streams April 1-7 (following its March 31 release at 7 p.m. ET), and followed with 103.9 million April 8-14 and 103.1 million April 15-21.

As the hit by the British star marks the first to surpass 100 million streams worldwide in each of its first four full weeks, it one-ups two titles that linked such totals in their first three weeks each: BTS’ “Butter” logged a weekly record 289.5 million (reflected on the Global 200 dated June 5, 2021), 170 million (June 12) and 120.9 million (June 19), and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” drew 130.1 million (Jan. 23, 2021), 138.9 million (Jan. 30) and 110.5 million (Feb. 6).

Excluding opening-week counts, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” has strung together the most weeks with at least 100 million global streams: nine in a row (Aug. 21-Oct. 16, 2021).

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” spends a third week at No. 2 on the Global 200, encompassing its total run so far; Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” keeps at No. 3, after six weeks on top; and “Stay” repeats at No. 4, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1.

Rounding out the Global 200’s top five, Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, climbs 7-5. Cabello’s first top five hit dating to the chart’s inception, and Sheeran’s third, ascends with 35.1 million streams (up 5%) and 11,000 sold (up 6%).

Styles Also Tops Global Excl. U.S. for Fourth Week

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” concurrently claims a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, all from its debut atop the ranking, with 77.2 million streams (up 4%) and 8,600 sold (up 12%) in territories outside the U.S. in the April 22-28 tracking week.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” holds at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. best; Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” is steady at No. 3, after three weeks at No. 1; Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, rises 5-4; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” dips 4-5, after a record-tying nine weeks on top beginning last August. (Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” dominated for nine weeks starting in January 2021 and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” matched that reign beginning this January.)

