Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Tops Billboard’s Songs of the Summer Chart at July Midpoint

What will be the No. 1 song of the summer of 2022? We’re halfway to the answer, per Billboard‘s Songs of the Summer chart.

The 20-position Songs of the Summer running tally tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 11 through Sept. 10). At the end of the season, the top song of the summer will be revealed.

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” ranks at No. 1 through the first half of this year’s Songs of the Summer tracking period, having led the list all seven weeks so far. Jack Harlow’s “First Class” ranks at No. 2, followed by Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, at No. 3; Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” at No. 4; and Kate Bush’s Stranger Things-boosted “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” at No. 5.

While all five hits above have appeared on Songs of the Summer each week this season, three songs at the survey’s midpoint are newer: Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, at No. 13 in its third week; Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat (No. 14, fourth week); and Joji’s “Glimpse of You” (No. 19, debut).

Conversely, three songs have endured enough to rank on this year’s Songs of the Summer chart after also making last year’s final tally: Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” at No. 6, after placing at No. 20 for 2021; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” at No. 11 (No. 10 for 2021); and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” at No. 20 (No. 11, 2021).

BTS’ “Butter” topped the 2021 Songs of the Summer chart, after DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch, reigned in 2020, and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, claimed the title in 2019. Drake’s “In My Feelings” won in 2018, following triumphs for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Bieber, in 2017 and Drake’s “One Dance,” featuring WizKid and Kyla, in 2016.

Check out the top 10 summer songs every year throughout the Hot 100’s history (from the chart’s start in 1958) and the latest Songs of the Summer chart in its entirety. Plus, you can listen to SiriusXM’s Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits countdown exclusively on the SXM App through Labor Day (Sept. 5).