Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Tops Billboard Global Charts For Third Week

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” remains the biggest song in the world, as it spends a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, hits the top five of the Global Excl. U.S. survey.

The two charts (which began in September 2020) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘It’ Is No. 1 on Global 200 for Third Week

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” adds a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, two weeks after it soared in at the summit, with 103.1 million streams (down 1%) and 16,000 sold (up 16%) worldwide in the April 15-21 tracking week. The song boasts the three greatest global streaming weeks of 2022, after it opened with 122.1 million worldwide streams April 1-7 (following its March 31 release at 7 p.m. ET), and followed with 103.9 million April 8-14.

The song by the British star is the first to surpass 100 million streams worldwide in each of its first three full weeks since BTS’ “Butter” logged a weekly-record 289.5 million (reflected on the Global 200 dated June 5, 2021), 170 million (June 12) and 120.9 million (June 19). Prior to “Butter” and “As It Was,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” drew over 100 million worldwide streams in each of its first three weeks (130.1 million, Jan. 23, 2021; 138.9 million, Jan. 30; and 110.5 million, Feb. 6); no song has yet extended such a streak to its first four frames.

Excluding opening-week counts, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” has linked the longest run of weeks with at least 100 million global streams: nine, Aug. 21-Oct. 16, 2021.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” spends a second week on the Global 200, holding at No. 2 with 64.1 million streams (down 28%) and 9,500 sold (down 29%) worldwide. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” keeps at No. 3, after six weeks on top; “Stay” remains at No. 4, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1; and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” rebounds 6-5, after reaching No. 3.

Styles Steady Atop Global Excl. U.S., Cabello Hits Top Five

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” concurrently claims a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. tally, all from its start atop the chart, with 74.2 million streams (up 2%) and 7,700 sold (up 18%) in territories outside the U.S. in the April 15-21 tracking week.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” holds at No. 2 in its second week on Global Excl. U.S., with 30.6 million streams (down 13%) and 2,600 sold (down 5%) outside the U.S. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” is stationary at No. 3, after three weeks at No. 1; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” rises 5-4, after a record-tying nine weeks on top beginning last August. (Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” dominated for nine weeks starting in January 2021 and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” equaled that command beginning this January.)

Plus, Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, reaches the Global 200’s top five, pushing 7-5. Cabello’s first top five hit dating to the chart’s inception, and Sheeran’s third, ascends with a gain of just under 1% to 26.6 million streams outside the outside the U.S.

