Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Soars In at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” is the biggest song in the world, as it blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG launch at No. 3 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 9 on the Global 200 with “Still Life,” the South Korean quartet’s first entry on each chart and its first release in four years.

The two charts (which began in September 2020) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Styles Starts Atop Global 200

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” opens atop the Billboard Global 200 with 122.1 million streams and 19,000 sold worldwide in the April 1-7 tracking week, following its March 31 release at 7 p.m. ET. It’s the first No. 1 on the survey for the British star and arrives with the greatest global streaming week of 2022. It claims the top total since Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” drew 131.3 million in its first frame (Nov. 27, 2021).

Styles is the first British solo male to debut at No. 1 on the Global 200. He’s the second to reign overall, after Ed Sheeran, whose “Bad Habits” rose to the top of the July 31, 2021, chart.

“As It Was” is the first single from Styles’ third album, Harry’s House, due May 20.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops to No. 2 after six weeks atop the Global 200, the longest command for a song by a group.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” holds at No. 3 on the Global 200, after an overall-record 11 weeks at No. 1; Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” rises 6-4, after reaching No. 3; and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” falls 4-5, after four weeks at No. 1.

Elsewhere, BIGBANG’s “Still Life” roars in at No. 9 on the Global 200 with 34 million streams and 29,700 sold worldwide following its April 4 release. The song is the South Korean quartet’s first release since “Flower Road,” which became the act’s fourth No. 1 on the U.S.-based World Digital Song Sales chart in March 2018.

‘As It Was’ Also No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” concurrently starts as his first No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 79.2 million streams and 9,400 sold in territories outside the U.S. in the April 1-7 tracking week.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, after three weeks at No. 1, and BIGBANG’s “Still Life” premieres at No. 3, with 32.2 million streams and 26,700 sold outside the U.S.

Anitta’s “Envolver” falls to No. 4 on Global Excl. U.S., a week after it became her first leader on the survey, tumbling by 26% to 40.5 million streams and 32% to 700 sold outside the U.S.

Rounding out the Global Excl. U.S. top five, The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “Stay” is steady at No. 5, after a record-tying nine weeks at No. 1 beginning last August. (Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” logged nine weeks atop the list starting in January 2021 and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” dominated for nine weeks beginning this January.)

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated April 16, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (April 12). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.