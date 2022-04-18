×
Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Enters Second Week at No. 1 In U.K.

he former One Direction star enters a second week at No. 1 with "As It Was."

Harry Styles
Harry Styles Hanna Moon*

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” (via Columbia/Sony) won’t be budged from the summit of the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

The former One Direction star enters a second week at No. 1 with “As It Was,” the first track lifted from his forthcoming third studio album, Harry’s House.

The Brit’s hit single blows away the competition with a market-leading 7.6 million U.K. streams, according to the OCC. That competition is led this week by Jack Harlow, whose “First Class” (Atlantic) debuts at No. 2, for the Kentucky rapper’s first U.K. Top 10 appearance.

“First Class,” which samples from Fergie’s 2007 track “Glamorous,” is the new No. 1 in Australia this week.

Further down the list, there are notable climbs for Cat Burns’ “Go” (up 6-5 via RCA/Since 93) and Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” (up 10-9 via Asylum/Columbia), while David Guetta, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill debut at No. 20 with their collaboration release, “Crazy What Love Can Do” (Parlophone).

The EDM tune is Guetta’s 44th, Henderson’s eighth and Hill’s 15th Top 40 appearance, respectively.

Finally, British rapper Digga D (real name Rhys Herbert) has a 12th Top 40 entry, with “Hold It Down” (CGM/EGA). It’s new at No. 35.

