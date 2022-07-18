Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Scores Milestone 10th Week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” continues atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, dominating for a 10th total week. The song marks Styles’ first Hot 100 leader of at least 10 weeks – and the 10th for Columbia Records, the most among all labels over the chart’s history.

Plus, Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul,” which holds at No. 9 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 7, hits the Radio Songs chart’s top 10, becoming her 18th top 10 on the airplay tally and her first in a lead role since 2014.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated July 23, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (July 19). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“As It Was,” released on Erskine/Columbia Records and which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 dated April 16, tallied 74.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (essentially even week-over-week), 18.1 million streams (up 1%) and 5,000 downloads sold (down 5%) in the July 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track holds at No. 3 after four weeks atop Radio Songs, beginning in May; keeps at No. 6 on Streaming Songs, after two weeks on top starting upon its debut in April; and rebounds 11-6 on Digital Song Sales, following a week at the summit in May.

“As It Was” – from Styles’ third album, Harry’s House, which led the Billboard 200 albums chart for two weeks beginning with its debut in June and places at No. 4 on the latest list – becomes the 42nd song in the history of the Hot 100, which launched on Aug. 4, 1958, to reign for at least 10 weeks, a feat that just 4% of all No. 1s (1,138 total) have achieved.

While “As It Was” marks Styles’ first Hot 100 leader of at least 10 weeks (after his other No. 1, “Watermelon Sugar,” ruled for a week in August 2020) – it’s the 10th for Columbia Records, the most among all labels over the chart’s history. Arista and Atlantic follow with five such No. 1s each.

Here’s a recap of Columbia’s 10 Hot 100 No. 1s to reign for at least 10 weeks, with the label having logged the last three, as Adele and BTS’ latest leaders preceded Styles’ command:

“One Sweet Day,” Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men, 16 weeks at No. 1, beginning Dec. 2, 1995

“Independent Women Part I,” Destiny’s Child, 11, Nov. 18, 2000

“Irreplaceable,” Beyoncé, 10, Dec. 16, 2006

“Happy,” Pharrell Williams, 10, March 8, 2014

“Hello,” Adele, 10, Nov. 14, 2015

“Closer,” The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, 12, Sept. 3, 2016

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, a record 19, April 13, 2019

“Butter,” BTS, 10, June 5, 2021

“Easy on Me,” Adele, 10, Oct. 30, 2021

“As It Was,” Harry Styles, 10, April 16, 2022

“As It Was” also sizzles atop the Songs of the Summer chart for a seventh week, as it has led the seasonal ranking, which tracks the top titles between Memorial Day and Labor Day, each week since the 2022 edition began.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” holds at its No. 2 Hot 100 high, with 85.9 million in radio audience (up 4%), 12.2 million streams (down 3%) and 11,000 sold (up 39%, aided by discount-pricing in the iTunes Store beginning July 8, as it wins top Sales Gainer honors on the Hot 100). The track leads Radio Songs for a second week; it tops Pop Airplay for a second frame and becomes Lizzo’s first No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay. The single – from Lizzo’s fourth album, Special, released Friday (July 15) – concurrently crowns the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and multi-metric Hot R&B Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a second and ninth frame, respectively.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” repeats at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after three weeks at No. 1 starting in its debut week in April. It adds a 12th week atop the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is steady at its No. 4 Hot 100 best. Again sparked by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, after the final two episodes of the season premiered July 1, the song, originally released in 1985 (when it reached No. 30), drew 31.5 million in radio reach (up 29%) and 21.5 million streams (down 4%) and sold 13,000 (down 22%) in the week ending July 14. It posts a fourth week atop Digital Song Sales and a third frame atop Streaming Songs, while surging 26-15 on Radio Songs. “Hill” also tops the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a sixth week each.

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, holds at No. 5 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1 beginning in its debut week in May, and Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” rises 7-6 for a new high, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart for a ninth week; parent album Un Verano Sin Ti tops the Billboard 200 for a fifth week.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” lifts 8-7 on the Hot 100, following five weeks at No. 1 starting in March, and Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” falls 6-8, three weeks after it launched in the top spot.

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” holds at No. 9 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 7, and ascends to the Radio Songs top 10 (12-8; 42.8 million, up 22%). The song marks her 18th top 10 on the airplay survey and her first in a lead role since “Drunk in Love,” featuring Jay-Z, in March-April 2014. (It’s also her first unaccompanied by any acts since “Sweet Dreams” in October 2009-January 2010.)

Here’s a recap of the artists with the most Radio Songs top 10s, dating to the chart’s December 1990 inception:

29, Rihanna

24, Drake

23, Mariah Carey

21, Justin Bieber

20, Lil Wayne

18, Beyoncé

18, Maroon 5

18, Bruno Mars

(Plus, Destiny’s Child, with Beyoncé as a member, notched 10 Radio Songs top 10s, in 1999-2005.)

“Soul” – the lead single from Beyoncé’s album Renaissance, due July 29 – rules the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a third week.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Latto’s “Big Energy” keeps at No. 10, after it reached No. 3 in April.

