Harry Styles Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With ‘As It Was,’ Debuts 3 Songs in Top 10

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” rebounds for a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It soared in at the summit seven weeks earlier.

The track is the lead single from Styles’ new album Harry’s House. Released May 20 on Erskine/Columbia Records, the set blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 521,500 equivalent album units earned in the week ending May 26, according to Luminate – the biggest week for an album in the U.S. this year.

Concurrently, three other songs from Harry’s House debut in the Hot 100’s top 10: “Late Night Talking” (No. 4), “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” (No. 8) and “Matilda” (No. 9).

Styles is the first British soloist to chart as many as four songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 simultaneously. Among all British acts, he joins only The Beatles, who achieved the feat for five weeks in 1964, including two frames in which they logged five each.

Additionally, Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” hits the Hot 100’s top five, climbing 9-5.

“As It Was” tallied 73.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 5%) and 35.6 million streams (up 58%) in the May 20-26 tracking week. The song scores its highest weekly radio reach and its second-best streaming sum, following its debut (43.8 million; April 16).

The track spends a third week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart and surges 10-1 for a second week atop Streaming Songs, after it debuted at the summit.

“As It Was” is joined in the Hot 100’s top 10 by three debuts also from Harry’s House: “Late Night Talking” (No. 4), “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” (No. 8) and “Matilda” (No. 9). The cuts start at Nos. 3, 4 and 5 on Streaming Songs with 27 million, 20.8 million and 20.4 million streams, respectively.

“Talking” additionally drew 6.1 million in radio audience and debuts at No. 35, as an unpromoted track, on the Pop Airplay chart; “As It Was” leads the list for a third week.

Styles ups his count to seven solo Hot 100 top 10s – one more than One Direction, in which he broke through, achieved (in 2012-15).

As Styles becomes the first British soloist with four concurrent Hot 100 top 10s, he’s the 12th act overall to land the honor, following Drake (a record nine on the Sept. 18, 2021, chart), Juice WRLD (five, July 25, 2020), The Beatles (five, April 4 and 11, 1964), Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Future, J. Cole, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, T-Pain and 50 Cent (highs of four each).

Meanwhile, after a sluggish start for new music this year – as only two of the 26 songs to appear in the Hot 100’s top 10 between January and the April 9 chart were released in 2022 – a hefty 20 top 10s released this year have reached the region in the eight weeks since, by Styles, Jack Harlow, Morgan Wallen, Future, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Lamar. The latest list marks the fourth in a row on which an artist has logged four top 10s from a new album, as Styles follows Lamar (May 28), Bad Bunny (May 21) and Future (May 14).

Harlow’s “First Class” descends to No. 2 on the Hot 100, after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1; it flew in atop the April 23 tally. The song wins the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award for a sixth straight week (tying Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy,” in February-April, for the best such streak this year), as it pushes 3-2 on Radio Songs, up 14% to 68 million in audience.

“First Class” concurrently claims a sixth week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, rebounds 4-3 on the Hot 100, three weeks after it debuted at No. 1.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” reaches the Hot 100’s top five, leaping 9-5, fueled by its 25% gain to 35.3 million in radio audience. All four of her top 10s have now reached the top five, as her latest follows “Truth Hurts” (seven weeks at No. 1, beginning in September 2019), “Good as Hell” (No. 3, November 2019) and “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B (No. 4, August 2021).

“Time” clocks in at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales for the first time (despite a 14% drop to 11,900 sold). Lizzo adds her third leader on the chart, after “Truth Hurts” (for five weeks in 2019) and “Good as Hell” (one, 2020).

“Time” concurrently returns for a second week atop the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” rebounds 12-6 on the Hot 100, after five weeks at No. 1, as it rules the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 36th week each, and Latto’s “Big Energy” bumps 10-7 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 3.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” rises 14-10, revisiting its highpoint first reached in its debut frame two weeks earlier. The track tops the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart for a second week.

