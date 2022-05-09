Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Tops Billboard Global Charts For Fifth Week, Future & PSY Debut

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” remains the biggest song in the world, as it adds a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Meanwhile, Future‘s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, blasts in at No. 2 on the Global 200, and his “Puffin on Zooties” concurrently starts at No. 7. Plus, PSY‘s “That That,” featuring SUGA, of BTS, premieres at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S. “That That” also enters the Global 200 at No. 5 – and marks the highest-charting solo hit for a BTS member on both surveys.

Additionally, Karol G’s “Provenza” reaches the top 10 of each chart, surging 15-6 on the Global 200 and 25-7 on Global Excl. U.S.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘As’ No. 1, ‘Wait’ No. 2 on Global 200

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” tallies a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, all logged from its debut week, with 99.2 million streams (down 5%) and sold 17,200 sold (down 3%) worldwide in the April 29-May 5 tracking week.

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, roars in at No. 2 on the Global 200 with 52.6 million streams and 7,300 sold worldwide. Future also bows in the top 10 with “Puffin on Zooties” at No. 7 (32 million streams).

The songs, from Future’s album I Never Liked You, new at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200, mark Future’s third and fourth Global 200 top 10s since the list launched, while the former matches the No. 2 start and peak of Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, last September, for Future’s best rank. Drake adds his record-extending 14th Global 200 top 10 and Tems earns her first.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” drops to No. 3 after spending its first three weeks on the Global 200 at No. 2, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” slips 3-4 after six weeks on top.

PSY’s “That That,” featuring SUGA, of BTS, debuts at No. 5 on the Global 200, with 67.7 million streams and 29,600 sold globally in its first week, following its April 29 release. PSY scores his first entry on the chart and fellow South Korean SUGA adds his second, after “Girl of My Dreams,” with Juice WRLD, debuted and peaked at No. 37 in December.

“That That” marks the highest-charting solo Global 200 hit for a BTS member, and first top 10, surpassing Jung Kook’s “Stay Alive,” which entered and peaked at No. 13 on the Feb. 26 chart. (As a group, BTS boasts a record six Global 200 No. 1s.)

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Karol G’s “Provenza” vaults 15-6. The song, released April 22 (and whose title pays tribute to a neighborhood in her native Medellín, Colombia), ascends with a 37% increase to 50.2 million global streams. Karol G achieves her third Global 200 top 10, following “Bichota” (No. 7, January 2021) and “MAMIII,” with Becky G (No. 4, this March).

“Provenza” concurrently powers 25-7 on Global Excl. U.S. (37.3 million streams outside the U.S., up 41%), likewise becoming her third top 10, after “Bichota” and “MAMIII” each reached No. 5.

Styles No. 1, PSY & SUGA No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” claims a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, all from its debut atop the tally, with 74.8 million streams (down 3%) and 8,700 sold (up 1%) in territories outside the U.S. in the April 29-May 5 tracking week.

PSY’s “That That,” featuring SUGA, debuts at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., with 61.5 million streams and 18,800 sold outside the U.S. As on the Global 200, PSY notches his first entry on Global Excl. U.S. and SUGA posts his second (following the No. 55-peaking “Girl of My Dreams,” with Juice WRLD). “That That” is the highest-charting solo Global Excl. U.S. hit for a BTS member, and the second top 10, after Jung Kook’s “Stay Alive” debuted and peaked at No. 8. (As a group, BTS has posted a leading five Global Excl. U.S. No. 1s.)

Rounding out the Global Excl. U.S. top five, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” descends to No. 3 from its No. 2 high; Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” retreats 3-4, after three weeks at No. 1; and Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, backtracks to No. 5 from its No. 4 best.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated May 14, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 10). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.