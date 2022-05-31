Harry Styles Tops Billboard Global Charts With ‘As It Was,’ Infuses Tallies’ Top 10s With ‘Harry’s House’ Hits

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” remains the biggest song in the world, as it adds an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Meanwhile, the British-born superstar boasts five songs in the Global 200 top 10 and four in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, all from his new album Harry’s House. The set, released May 20, soars in at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 with 521,500 equivalent album units earned in the week ending May 26, according to Luminate – the biggest week for an album in the U.S. this year.

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Styles Scores Five in Global 200 Top 10

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” logs an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, all from its debut week, with 116.9 million streams (up 33%) and 19,300 sold (up 18%) worldwide in the May 20-26 tracking week. The song’s streaming sum is the second-best in a single week this year, trailing only its opening frame (122.1 million, on the chart dated April 16).

The lead single from Harry’s House, the third solo album from the singer-songwriter who broke through in One Direction, heads up four other songs from the set in the Global 200’s top 10. Here’s a look at all five Styles songs in the region and their worldwide streams and sales for the week:

No. 1, “As It Was” (116.9 million streams; 19,300 sold)

No. 2, “Late Night Talking” (66 million; 4,900)

No. 5, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” (49.5 million; 2,200)

No. 6, “Matilda” (49.5 million; 2,100)

No. 10, “Little Freak” (43.5 million; 1,400)

Styles is the third artist to chart at least five concurrent Global 200 top 10s, following Drake (eight, Sept. 18, 2021) and Bad Bunny (seven, May 21, 2022).

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny sports four songs in the Global 200’s top 10, all from his album Un Verano Sun Ti: “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, rises from No. 4 to a new No. 3 high; “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo, pushes 6-4, also for a new best; “Tití Me Preguntó” rebounds 8-7, after reaching No. 5; and “Moscow Mule” falls 3-8, after hitting No. 2.

Breaking up Styles and Bad Bunny’s hold on the Global 200 top 10, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” descends 5-9, after reaching a No. 2 high.

‘As It Was’ Passes ‘Easy on Me’ for Longest-Leading Global Excl. U.S. No. 1 Among British Acts

As on the Global 200, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” posts an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, all from its debut atop the list, with 83 million streams (up 24%) and 9,500 sold (up 13%) in territories outside the U.S. in the May 20-26 tracking week.

Among British acts, the song surpasses Adele’s “Easy on Me” (seven weeks at No. 1 beginning Oct. 30, 2021), for the longest domination so far on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. “As It Was” is also now a week from potentially tying for the chart’s longest command overall, held by nine-week leaders “abcdefu” by GAYLE (beginning this January), “Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber and “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo (both in 2021). (BTS’ “Dynamite” also led for eight weeks, in 2020-21.)

Styles debuts three other songs in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, also from his album Harry’s House: “Late Night Talking” (No. 3, led by 39.8 million streams outside the U.S.), “Matilda” (No. 8; 29.1 million) and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” (No. 10; 28.7 million).

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top five, Bad Bunny’s “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo, holds at its No. 2 high, his “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, keeps at its No. 4 peak and his “Tití Me Preguntó” rebounds 8-5 for a new best. Bad Bunny adds his sixth top five Global Excl. U.S. hit, the most among soloists and second overall only to BTS’ seven.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated June 4, 2022) will update on Billboard.com Wednesday (June 1, a day later than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. on May 30). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.